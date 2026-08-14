Koenigsegg CCGT1 megacar breaks cover, limited to only 70 units

Swedish luxury automaker Koenigsegg has unveiled the new CCGT1, a road-legal megacar inspired by the company’s CCGT GT1 endurance racing project and is limited to only 70 units. Much like the CC850 pays homage to the CC8S, the CCGT1 revives the spirit of the CCGT in a modern, homologated package designed to deliver performance on the road as well as the track.

Koenigsegg has unveiled the CCGT1, limited to 70 units, featuring a 1,600hp V8, 800kg of downforce and a track package inspired by its iconic CCGT GT1 racer

Koenigsegg CCGT1: Engine and Transmission

The CCGT1 has been conceived as a modern interpretation of the original CCGT. Based on the CC850 platform, which itself pays tribute to the CC8S, the new megacar combines the visual and technical philosophy of the GT1 racer with the refinement and usability expected from a road-going Koenigsegg.

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At the heart of the CCGT1 is Koenigsegg’s twin-turbocharged V8, producing 1,280 hp when running on standard pump fuel and 1,600 hp when switching to E85, paired with Koenigsegg’s nine-speed Light Speed Transmission (LST), which is controlled through a new Koenigsegg Sequential Shift (KSS) system. Not only that, but a four-position dial labelled ‘ASMR’ allows the driver to select Auto, Sequential, Manual and Reverse modes.

The CCGT1 can also be equipped with Koenigsegg’s Engage Shift System (ESS). The gated six-speed manual uses six of the LST’s nine ratios in manual mode, while nine-speed automatic operation remains available for everyday driving. Moreover, the CCGT1 features a new roof-mounted air intake that provides additional cooling for the enlarged oil cooler and a dedicated damper system.

Koenigsegg CCGT1: Aerodynamic Package

The company highlights that almost every exterior body panel has been redesigned from the CC850, with only the doors and removable roof retained. The aerodynamic development focused on generating usable downforce while ensuring cooling for sustained circuit driving.

In addition, the most prominent feature is the large rear wing, which draws direct inspiration from the original CCGT. Unlike the fixed unit on the race car, the CCGT1’s wing is active and can adjust by up to 30 degrees, automatically switching between low-drag, air-brake, and high-downforce settings depending on driving conditions.

The rear wing works alongside a large front splitter, active underbody flaps, a sculpted floor, aerodynamic strakes and a bespoke rear diffuser. The CCGT1 can generate as much as 800 kg of downforce at 250 kmph, placing it between the Jesko Attack and Sadair’s Spear in terms of peak downforce.

Koenigsegg CCGT1: Track-Focused Cockpit

The CCGT1’s cabin reflects its motorsport-inspired character while retaining the refinement expected of a Koenigsegg road car. The driver is greeted by a covered ignition switch, a fuel-pump priming toggle and a red starter button that fires up the twin-turbo V8. The third-generation Chronocluster places key driving information directly within the driver’s line of sight. An analogue G-meter, which operates entirely through G-force rather than an electrical connection, occupies the centre of the instrument cluster.

The sequential shifter is positioned close to the steering wheel to allow rapid gear changes. Standard seats are constructed from lightweight carbon fibre and are equipped with a six-point harness for the driver. The optional track package adds racing seats and six-point harnesses for both occupants, along with a race-specification fire-suppression system, while a touchscreen infotainment system and premium materials retain the usability required of a road-going Megacar.

Koenigsegg CCGT1: Optional Track Package

Koenigsegg has also introduced its first factory-designed and authorised track package. The package can be installed or removed through a Koenigsegg Certified Dealer and includes a carbon-fibre roll cage, HANS-compatible racing seats, a fire-suppression system, a race exhaust, integrated air jacks and track-focused suspension and brakes.

It also adds a second set of wheels with track-oriented tyres, enhanced aerodynamic components and a comprehensive communications and telemetry system. Customers will additionally receive access to exclusive CCGT1 track events supported by the Koenigsegg factory.

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Koenigsegg CCGT1: Ghost Fibre Technology

Another major highlight of the CCGT1 is the introduction of Koenigsegg’s new Ghost Fibre material. The technology builds on the company’s earlier Trevita project, which introduced a distinctive white carbon-fibre finish in 2009.

Ghost Fibre represents a new development of the concept. In addition to its distinctive shimmering appearance, the material is designed to offer functional advantages. Its aramid-carbon construction provides increased toughness and ballistic-protection characteristics while also contributing to improved sound insulation.

The material can also reduce weight compared with conventional carbon-fibre-only construction. Visually, it combines a crystal-white appearance with the precision of Koenigsegg’s signature woven finish.

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