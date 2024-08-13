Kia to launch new car on October 3rd. Will it be Carnival or EV9 electric SUV?

Kia India is working on a slew of new vehicles for the Indian market. The first two launches that would happen in 2024 are the new generation of Carnival and the EV9 electric SUV. It is expected that the brand will launch one of these vehicles on October 3.

New-gen Kia Carnival

Kia presented the new-generation Carnival in a conceptual format, designated as KA4, during the 2023 Auto Expo. Observations of the global-spec model and the test mule seen in India indicate that the design elements from the concept have largely been retained in the production variants.

New-gen Kia Carnival specs

As of now, we do not know which engine will the new Carnival get. In the international market, a 3.5-litre V6, a 1.6-litre petrol-hybrid powertrain and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. In India, it is expected that we will get the 2.2-litre diesel engine.

Kia EV9 electric SUV

The EV9 is the flagship electric SUV for Kia. Till now, the manufacturer is only selling the EV6 crossover in India which has been a big hit in the Indian market. The EV9 will be the most expensive vehicle that Kia will sell in India.

Kia EV9 specs

Kia has announced that the EV9 will provide a driving range of up to 541 kilometers on a single charge. The vehicle is equipped with a 150 kW electric motor, enabling it to accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in just 9.4 seconds. Additionally, a rear-wheel drive (RWD) variant of the Kia EV9 will feature a more robust 160 kW electric motor. The EV is designed with an 800-volt electrical system, facilitating ultra-fast charging capabilities. Kia asserts that the EV9 can cover 239 kilometers with only 15 minutes of charging.

The premium Kia EV9 GT-Line will be equipped with level 3 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), which will facilitate hands-free driving on highways through its highway driving pilot feature. This system will be supported by 15 sensors positioned around the vehicle, including two lidar units, radar, and cameras, providing a comprehensive 360-degree field of view.

