Kia Syros vs Skoda Kylaq: Which SUV to bring in your garage in New Year

The logic behind the launch of another sub-four metre SUV is more market share. In order to keep the Syros significantly different the South Korean automaker under the Hyundai group has made the Syros more upmarket than the Sonet. It comes with a wider range of features and a completely fresh design philosophy. Also, the space on offer from the Kia Syros compared to the Kia Sonet is larger for the occupants as well as for luggage, thanks to a larger wheelbase and bigger boot storage.

With the Kia Syros bookings slated to commence from January 3 next year, the SUV's pricing is ready to be announced soon. Upon launch, the SUV will compete with a wide range of rivals, which will include competitors of the Sonet and Seltos. Skoda Kylaq, another sub-compact SUV launched in India in recent times will be one of the key rivals of Kia Syros.

Here is a comprehensive view of how the Kia Syros stands against the Skoda KYlaq in terms of specifications on paper.

Kia Syros vs Skoda Kylaq: Dimensions

Both the Kia Syros and Skoda Kylaq measure 3,995 mm in length, but the Kia SUV comes 22 mm wider than the Kylaq at 1,805 mm, compared to the latter's 1,783 mm width. Also, the Kia Syros measures 1,680 mm in height, 61 mm taller than the Skoda Kylaq which measures 1,619 mm. The Kia Syros has a 2,550 mm wheelbase, 16 mm shorter compared to Kylaq's 2,566 mm. Syros has a 465-litre boot space, 19-litre bigger than Skoda Kylaq's 446-litre storage.

Kia Syros vs Skoda Kylaq: Specifications

Kia Syros gets a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, while there is a bigger 1.5-litre diesel motor on offer as well. The petrol engine is available with transmission choices like a six-speed manual unit and a seven-speed DCT automatic unit. This engine churns out 118 bhp peak power and 172 Nm of maximum torque. The diesel motor is available with transmission options of a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic unit. The diesel engine pumps out 114 bhp peak power and 250 Nm of maximum torque.

On the other hand, Skoda Kylaq is available with a single petrol engine and there is no diesel motor on offer. The 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox, while there is a six-speed automatic unit on offer as well. This power mill generates 113 bhp peak power and 178 Nm of maximum torque.

