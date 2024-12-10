Kia Syros to get terrain modes, ambient lights and more. Key details revealed ahead of Dec 19 unveil

The latest teaser for the upcoming Kia Syros has been released and it outlines several significant details about the model. Kia Syros will be unveiled on December 19 and the launch is expected to happen in January, and the vehicle will also be showcased at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025.

The most-recent teaser confirms that the Kia Syros will come with a push button to start/stop the engine, a 360-degree parking camera, a wireless charger, twin USB C ports and a panoramic sunroof. There will be terrain modes and ambient lights on offer as well.

The previous teasers have confirmed that Syros will come with LED taillights mounted around the rear windshield in L shape. However, the SUV will not get connected taillights like the Seltos and Sonet. It will also get a shark-fin antenna on top. As expected, the Syros will come with a boxy design, rugged looks and chunky body cladding throughout the vehicle.

What will be the rivals of the Kia Syros?

Kia will position the Syros between the Sonet and the Seltos. This means that will be going against sub-4 metre SUVs like Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue and the upcoming Skoda Kylaq.

What engines will power the Kia Syros?

Kia Syros will use the same engines as the Sonet. The 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine produces 118 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 172 Nm. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. There would also be the 1.5-litre diesel engine that is tuned for 116 bhp of max power and 250 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

What will be the features of the Kia Syros?

A few other features that the Kia Syros will come with are automatic climate control, ventilated seats, ISOFIX child seat mounts, a dual-screen setup with a touchscreen infotainment system and a digital driver's display. The infotainment system will support wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There is a possibility that Syros will also get an Advanced Driver Aids System and connected car technology.

