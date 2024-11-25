Kia teases upcoming Syros SUV with this feature. India launch soon?

Kia Syros SUV is gearing up for India launch by early next year. The Syros, Kia's third SUV for India after the Seltos and Sonet , is likely to be placed between the compact and the sub-compact siblings and aims to target young buyers. After announcing the name of the upcoming SUV along with a teaser, the Korean auto giant has revealed more details about the Syros ahead of its much-anticipated official debut.

The latest teaser video shared by the carmaker has revealed one of the key features the Syros SUV will come with. The video ends with a silhouette look of the upcoming Kia SUV from the front. It also offers a brief glimpse inside, showing that it will come with a panoramic sunroof. Be it an SUV or sedan, the feature is a crowd-favourite among Indian buyers and Kia has included it to garner maximum interest. Kia will be the first carmaker to India to offer this feature across all the SUVs it has on offer.

Kia Syros latest teaser: Design elements revealed

The teaser video also reveals the design of the Syros from the part, albeit partially. The earlier teaser had revealed the vertical three-element LED headlight setup. The new teaser has revealed the vertical LED DRLs now. The teaser hints at a chunky front bumper and a butch-face of the Syros, quite different from any other models on offer from Kia in India. Earlier sketches confirm that ths SUV will have a RV-inspired design like the Carens. At the rear, the SUV will come with wrap-around L-shaped LED taillights which are mounted high and connected to the roofline.

Kia Syros: Interior features expected

The Kia Syros SUV will be packed with features and a simplistic interior. While the carmaker has already teased that it will get a panoramic sunroof, the SUV is also expected to come with a two-spoke, flat-bottom, multifunction steering wheel besides a dual-screen setup housing its touchscreen infotainment system and digital driver display. The Syros could also offer a 360-degree camera, automatic climate control, wireless charger among others.

Kia Syros: Engine, transmission expected

The Syros SUV is expected to come with two engine options. Kia is likely to offer a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine which could offer 118 bhp of power and 172 Nm of peak torque. Besides a manual gearbox, the engine is also expected to be paired with a 6-speed iMT and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission unit. Kia may also use a 1.5-litre diesel engine mated to a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission unit for the Syros SUV.

