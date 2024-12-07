Copyright © HT Media Limited
Kia Syros SUV To Get Panoramic Sunroof, Reveals Latest Teaser Ahead Of December 19 Debut

Kia Syros SUV teased ahead of December 19 debut, reveals key features

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 07 Dec 2024, 09:45 AM
  • Kia Syros is likely to be positioned between the Seltos and the Sonet SUV in the Korean auto giant's India portfolio.
Kia has released the latest teaser video of the upcoming Syros SUV which is expected to be positioned between the Seltos and Sonet SUVs in the Korean carmaker's India lineup.

Korean auto giant Kia will officially unveil the upcoming Syros SUV for India on December 19. Ahead of the debut, the carmaker has share a new teaser of the Syros which reveals some of its features. The SUV is likely to be positioned between the Seltos and Sonet SUVs - two of Kia's flagship models in the India lineup. Boxy in its design, as revealed through earlier teaser images, the Syros is likely to take on the likes of Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue among other sub-four metre SUVs in the market.

The latest teaser of the Kia Syros SUV offers a silhouette look of the model from the rear. AS confirmed from the earlier teasers, the Syros will come with LED taillights mounted around the rear windshield in L shape. However, the SUV will not get connected taillights as the Seltos and Sonet. It will also get a shark-fin antenna on top.

The biggest feature reveal in the latest Kia Syros teaser video is a sneak peek into the interior of the SUV. For a fraction of a second, Kia has revealed that the SUV will come with a panoramic sunroof, a feature that is a crowd-favourite in India and found in the Mahindra XUV 3XO which competes in the sub-four metre segment.

Kia Syros: Exterior design

Previous teaser videos and sketches show that the Kia Syros SUV will come with a unique design unseen in other SUVs from the Korean auto giant. It will be equipped with a vertically stacked three-pod LED headlight unit along with long LED daytime running lights positioned vertically. Some of the other exterior design elements of the SUV will include large window panels, a flat roof, a sharp kink in the window line near the C pillar, flared wheel arches, flush-fitting door handles and roof rails among others.

Also Read : Nearly 90,000 Honda Elevate SUVs sold since launch

Kia Syros: Expected features

Spy shots of the Kia Syros hints that the SUV will be offered with a new two-spoke steering wheel, a dual-screen display housing both the infotainment screen and driver display like in Seltos, Sonet and Carens. Also expect the SUV to offer features like automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, wireless charger among others. On the safety front, the SUV could offer six airbags as standard, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, parking sensors and reverse camera.

Also Read - Top 10 SUVs sold in November: Hyundai Creta leads, Tata Nexon and Punch back in top three

Kia Syros: Expected engines, transmission choices

Under the hood, Kia Syros is likely to get the same engines used in the Sonet. This could mean the Syros will be powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine besides a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit and a 1.5-litre diesel unit. Transmission options would include a five-speed manual gearbox, a six-speed manual unit, a six-speed iMT, a seven-speed DCT, and a six-speed automatic unit.

First Published Date: 07 Dec 2024, 09:45 AM IST
