Kia Syros SUV to be next big launch in India. How it aims to carve a niche

Kia India is all set to expand its SUV lineup with the introduction of Syros . The Kia Syros is expected to be launched early next year, possibly during the first quarter of 2025. Interestingly, Syros will be quite a unique proposition for the Indian market not just because of its shape, but its position as well. In fact, Kia India terms the Syros as ‘a new species of SUV’.

The Kia Syros will be slotted in between the Kia Sonet and the Seltos, where no other product is currently being offered. Kia is expected to load the

Since Kia entered India back in 2019, the company has been one of the fastest growing car brands in India mostly on the back of its all SUV lineup. With the Syros, Kia India is taking a new step in the SUV direction. To begin with, the Kia Syros will be very uniquely positioned in the market.

Currently, the Kia Sonet is the entry-level SUV for the company, which competes in the sub-compact SUV segment, while the Kia Seltos rivals compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and others. The Kia Syros is expected to slot between the Sonet and the Seltos, making it a uniquely placed product in the market.

Currently, there are no other SUVs in the market that are placed in between the sub-compact and compact SUVs. Interestingly though, few of the products like the Citroen C3 Aircross and the Citroen Basalt, which are compact SUVs, get a starting price which is closer to sub-compact SUVs. This has been achieved by minimizing the features listed on the products.

However, with the Syros, Kia plans to target a more premium audience than the Sonet. This means that the Kia Syros while having sub-compact SUV dimensions, is expected to get loads of premium features. A recent teaser by the carmaker showcased that the Kia Syros is expected to get a panoramic sunroof along with a two-spoke, flat-bottom, multifunction steering wheel beside a dual-screen setup housing its touchscreen infotainment system and digital driver display. Additionally, it is also expected to get a 360-degree camera, automatic climate control, and wireless charger among others.

Kia Syros: Design

While the positioning of the Kia Syros is unique, the design too will be very different from what SUVs in the segment currently look like. The Syros will be the first India-made SUV by Kia to feature the company’s Design 2.0 philosophy under its Kia 2.0 strategy.

The primary sketches of the Kia Syros reveal that the SUV will feature a unique shape that is unlike any other SUV in the market currently. At the front, the Kia Syros’ is very much inspired by the EV9 which was launched earlier in the year. The sketches reveal that the Syros will have an RV-inspired design like the Carens, while still retaining SUV characteristics.

Kia India has further revealed that the Syros will get vertical LED DRLs. Additionally, new teasers hint at a chunky front bumper and a butch face of the Syros, quite different from any other models on offer from Kia in India. At the rear, the SUV will come with wrap-around L-shaped LED taillights which are mounted high and connected to the roofline.

Kia Syros: Expected specs

The Kia Syros SUV is expected to come with two engine options. Kia is likely to offer a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine which could offer 118 bhp of power and 172 Nm of peak torque. Besides a manual gearbox, the engine is also expected to be paired with a six-speed iMT and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission unit. Kia may also use a 1.5-litre diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission unit for the Syros SUV.

Additionally, Kia is also expected to launch an electric version of the Syros as well. It is expected that the Kia Syros' internal combustion engine version will be launched first followed by the electric vehicle.

