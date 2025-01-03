Kia Syros SUV bookings open. Check how much you need to pay, delivery timeline

Kia Syros SUV is up for grabs from today as the Korean auto giant has officially opened the bookings of the SUV from 12 midnight. The SUV made its debut in India on December 19 as a new sub-compact model from the carmaker with loads of features offering a more premium experience. The Syros has joined Kia 's SUV lineup in India with the likes of Sonet and Seltos . It will be positioned between the other two SUVs and will rival the likes of Tata Nexon , Maruti Brezza , Hyundai Venue among others.

The Kia Syros SUV can be booked with a token amount of ₹25,000. The booking can be done at Kia showrooms across India or through the carmaker's official website. Kia is expected to start delivery of the Syros SUV from next month after the prices are revealed on February 1. The Syros SUV is likely to be priced from ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia Syros: Variants and colour options

The Kia Syros SUV will be available in six variants. These include HTX, HTX Plus, HTX Plus Optional, HTK, HTK Optional and HTK Plus. The SUV will be available in eight single-tone exterior colour choices, including the new Frost Blue theme showcased during the unveiling of the Syros. The interior of the SUV will come with Black and Grey dual-tone theme with matte orange accents.

Kia Syros: Features

Kia has packed the Syros SUV with features that are not available even in segments above. It boasts a 30-inch trinity panoramic dual-screen setup which houses the touchscreen infotainment display and the instrument cluster. It also offers wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated seats at both front and back rows, sliding and reclining second row seats, wireless charger, twin USB port among others. The SUV also offers dual pane panoramic sunroof - a crowd favourite among Indian buyers.

Kia Syros: Safety features

In terms of safety too, Kia has packed the Syros with several features. Level 2 ADAS tops the list with 16 advanced adaptive features, including lane keep assist. The SUV also offers hill start assist, electronic stability control, six airbags, 360-degree parking camera, front parking sensors among others.

Kia Syros: Engine, transmission

Kia is offering the Syros SUV with two engine options. The SUV will be powered by a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The petrol engine c an generate up to 118 bhp of power and 172 Nm of peak torque. The diesel engine produces 116 bhp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque. Both engines are mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The petrol engine also gets a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission while the diesel unit gets a 6-speed torque converter automatic unit as options.

