Kia Syros or Skoda Kylaq? Which budget-friendly variant is the smarter buy

The sub compact SUV segment is the most growing segment in India currently. The segment houses over 8 modelswith the Skoda Kylaq and the Kia Syros being the latest ones. The Skoda Kylaq is the company’s first sub compact SUV globally and has been specifically developed for India. Interestingly, unlike other Skoda models in the country, the Kylaq is one of the most affordable products in the segment.

Meanwhile, the Kia Syros, the company’s second product in the segment after the Sonet, has been pitched as a premium product. The Syros sits in between the Kia Seltos and the Sonet in the company’s lineup. To distinguish the Syros from the Sonet, Kia India has given the former its latest features while incorporating its latest design language.

If you are in the market looking for a new sub compact SUV, but are tight on budget, here’s a quick rundown of what the base variants of both the Skoda Kylaq and Kia Syros have to offer.

Skoda Kylaq: Base variant

Priced at ₹7.89 lakh, ex-showroom, the Skoda Kylaq's base variant, Classic, packs in a good features list, given its price. While featuring the company’s latest design language, on the outside, the Classic variant gets 16 inch steel wheels with plastic covers along with body coloured ORVMs.

While there is no infotainment system, the Kylaq Classic features manual air conditioning, rear AC vents, analogue dials with a digital multi-information display (MID), and a front center armrest. It also has power windows for all four windows, central locking, automatic engine start-stop, tilt-adjustable steering, powered wing mirrors, fabric seats, and a 12V charging plug in the front.

Powering the Skoda Kylaq Classic is the 1.0 litre three cylinder TSI petrol unit which also powers the other India 2.0 project cars including the Skoda Kushaq. The 1.0 litre petrol engine in the Kylaq produces 114 bhp of peak power and 178 Nm of maximum torque and gets paired with only a six speed manual transmission.

Kia Syros: Base variant

The Kia Syros range starts off at ₹9 lakh, ex-showroom with the HTK trim level. Despite being the base trim, it packs in a healthy dose of features. On the outside, the HTK version will include 15-inch steel wheels with black wheel covers, halogen headlamps, a shark fin antenna, and silver skid plates at the front and back.

The cabin is outfitted with dual-tone grey and black semi-leatherette upholstery. Meanwhile, its features include a 12.30-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless phone connectivity, a reverse camera with dynamic guidance, power-adjustable mirrors and windows, rear AC vents, door curtains, and four Type-C USB charging outlets.

While the Syros range gets a choice of petrol and diesel engine, the base trim of the Syros will only be available with the petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. The 1.0-litre turbocharged unit from the Sonet powers the Syros as well producing 118 bhp and 172 Nm of torque.

