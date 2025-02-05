HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Kia Syros Or Army Of Other Sub Compact Suv? Guidebook To Buy Or Not

Kia Syros or army of other sub-compact SUV? Guidebook to buy or not

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 05 Feb 2025, 09:42 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Kia Syros wants to be the superstar in a crowded segment but does it have the potential to impress one and all?
Kia Syros
This is the Kia Syros, a sub-four-meter SUV that is making astronomical promises in a segment that is crowded with foot soldiers galore. Positioned above Sonet but below Seltos, what does the Syros bring to Indian roads and customers?
Likely to be priced between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakhs and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17 lakhs (ex-showroom), the Syros may not be for the budget-sensitive buyer. What it does promise is a feature-packed and spacious cabin, a unique body style and a sporty drive trait. Does it deliver on these?
Kia Syros is available in eight exterior colour options. There is, however, no dual-tone shade. There is no matte finish either. Not yet anyway.
The face of the Syros is like no other sub-four-meter SUV in the market today. The vertical DRLs on the face of Kia Syros double up as turn indicators and parking lights as well. Look closer here and one can see the front ADAS camera as well. Overall, there is one ADAS radar, one ADAS camera, four side sensors and four cams for 360-degree surround view. The skid plate at the bottom adds a touch of muscle power while the ICE cube headlights further the unique visual appeal of the vehicle.
The Syros isn't exactly the biggest in the segment and yet, it does appear very large to the naked eye. The large windows and tall-boy design has a fair role to play in this. Also, the 17-inch crystal-cut alloys here are reserved for the upper variants while the remaining variants get either 16-inch alloys or 15-inch steel wheels.
Syros also gets flush-type door handles and over at the rear, there are L-shaped LED tail light units, shark-fin antenna, integrated roof spoiler and a jacked-up skid plate.
While a narrow parcel tray allows the rear seats to be reclined, it is the depth of the boot space in the Syros that is particularly impressive - 390 to 465 litres. Get rid of this parcel tray and several bags can be mounted one on top of another. The split-folding rear seats will open up more space as well.
And yes, the rear seats have recline and slide function as well as ventilation at the bottom - first in the segment. A foldout armrest adds to the convenience and there is fairly generous amount of kneeroom and leg space.
Rear seat passengers also get sunblinds on both side windows.
Always a crowd favourite, the Syros gets a mammoth panoramic sunroof in its top variants while an electronic sunroof has also been incorporated into the mid variants.
Being a Kia, the Syros is packed to the brim with features. A 30-inch screen is the crown on the dashboard while the extensive feature list includes wireless charging pad, wireless support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, two-way dashcam, eight-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, 60-colour ambient lighting, front-seat ventilation, electronically adjusting driver seat and more.
The air-conditioning in particular can be controlled on a dedicated section on the screen above or with these physical buttons as well.
Syros comes with a petrol and a diesel engine options. There are three transmission choices as well. The petrol motor offers 118 bhp and 175 Nm of torque and with the seven-speed DCT, has a claimed mileage of around 17.60 kmpl.
Syros gets six airbags across variants. What is also standard are Tyre-Pressure Monitoring System, ABS with EBD, Hill-start Assist Control, Front and Rear Parking sensors and Brakeforce Assist System, among others. It also has three drive modes and three terrain modes.
So is the Syros for you? The exterior design will surely divide opinions big time. But where this model strikes gold is a spacious cabin that is feature loaded. If on a budget, Syros is unlikely to find favour. But if looking for an SUV with compact proportions and yet with all the bells and whistles, here is a Kia that is likely to connect with you.
View all Images
Kia dispatched over 5k units of Syros to dealerships in January with price announcement taking place on Feb 1. (Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
This is the Kia Syros, a sub-four-meter SUV that is making astronomical promises in a segment that is crowded with foot soldiers galore. Positioned above Sonet but below Seltos, what does the Syros bring to Indian roads and customers?
1/15
This is the Kia Syros, a sub-four-meter SUV that is making astronomical promises in a segment that is crowded with foot soldiers galore. Positioned above Sonet but below Seltos, what does the Syros bring to Indian roads and customers? (Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Likely to be priced between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakhs and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17 lakhs (ex-showroom), the Syros may not be for the budget-sensitive buyer. What it does promise is a feature-packed and spacious cabin, a unique body style and a sporty drive trait. Does it deliver on these?
2/15
Likely to be priced between 10 lakhs and 17 lakhs (ex-showroom), the Syros may not be for the budget-sensitive buyer. What it does promise is a feature-packed and spacious cabin, a unique body style and a sporty drive trait. Does it deliver on these? (Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Kia Syros is available in eight exterior colour options. There is, however, no dual-tone shade. There is no matte finish either. Not yet anyway.
3/15
Kia Syros is available in eight exterior colour options. There is, however, no dual-tone shade. There is no matte finish either. Not yet anyway. (Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
The face of the Syros is like no other sub-four-meter SUV in the market today. The vertical DRLs on the face of Kia Syros double up as turn indicators and parking lights as well. Look closer here and one can see the front ADAS camera as well. Overall, there is one ADAS radar, one ADAS camera, four side sensors and four cams for 360-degree surround view. The skid plate at the bottom adds a touch of muscle power while the ICE cube headlights further the unique visual appeal of the vehicle.
4/15
The face of the Syros is like no other sub-four-meter SUV in the market today. The vertical DRLs on the face of Kia Syros double up as turn indicators and parking lights as well. Look closer here and one can see the front ADAS camera as well. Overall, there is one ADAS radar, one ADAS camera, four side sensors and four cams for 360-degree surround view. The skid plate at the bottom adds a touch of muscle power while the ICE cube headlights further the unique visual appeal of the vehicle. (Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
The Syros isn't exactly the biggest in the segment and yet, it does appear very large to the naked eye. The large windows and tall-boy design has a fair role to play in this. Also, the 17-inch crystal-cut alloys here are reserved for the upper variants while the remaining variants get either 16-inch alloys or 15-inch steel wheels.
5/15
The Syros isn't exactly the biggest in the segment and yet, it does appear very large to the naked eye. The large windows and tall-boy design has a fair role to play in this. Also, the 17-inch crystal-cut alloys here are reserved for the upper variants while the remaining variants get either 16-inch alloys or 15-inch steel wheels. (Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Syros also gets flush-type door handles and over at the rear, there are L-shaped LED tail light units, shark-fin antenna, integrated roof spoiler and a jacked-up skid plate.
6/15
Syros also gets flush-type door handles and over at the rear, there are L-shaped LED tail light units, shark-fin antenna, integrated roof spoiler and a jacked-up skid plate. (Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
While a narrow parcel tray allows the rear seats to be reclined, it is the depth of the boot space in the Syros that is particularly impressive - 390 to 465 litres. Get rid of this parcel tray and several bags can be mounted one on top of another. The split-folding rear seats will open up more space as well.
7/15
While a narrow parcel tray allows the rear seats to be reclined, it is the depth of the boot space in the Syros that is particularly impressive - 390 to 465 litres. Get rid of this parcel tray and several bags can be mounted one on top of another. The split-folding rear seats will open up more space as well. (Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
And yes, the rear seats have recline and slide function as well as ventilation at the bottom - first in the segment. A foldout armrest adds to the convenience and there is fairly generous amount of kneeroom and leg space.
8/15
And yes, the rear seats have recline and slide function as well as ventilation at the bottom - first in the segment. A foldout armrest adds to the convenience and there is fairly generous amount of kneeroom and leg space. (Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Rear seat passengers also get sunblinds on both side windows.
9/15
Rear seat passengers also get sunblinds on both side windows. (Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Always a crowd favourite, the Syros gets a mammoth panoramic sunroof in its top variants while an electronic sunroof has also been incorporated into the mid variants.
10/15
Always a crowd favourite, the Syros gets a mammoth panoramic sunroof in its top variants while an electronic sunroof has also been incorporated into the mid variants. (Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Being a Kia, the Syros is packed to the brim with features. A 30-inch screen is the crown on the dashboard while the extensive feature list includes wireless charging pad, wireless support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, two-way dashcam, eight-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, 60-colour ambient lighting, front-seat ventilation, electronically adjusting driver seat and more.
11/15
Being a Kia, the Syros is packed to the brim with features. A 30-inch screen is the crown on the dashboard while the extensive feature list includes wireless charging pad, wireless support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, two-way dashcam, eight-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, 60-colour ambient lighting, front-seat ventilation, electronically adjusting driver seat and more. (Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
The air-conditioning in particular can be controlled on a dedicated section on the screen above or with these physical buttons as well.
12/15
The air-conditioning in particular can be controlled on a dedicated section on the screen above or with these physical buttons as well. (Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Syros comes with a petrol and a diesel engine options. There are three transmission choices as well. The petrol motor offers 118 bhp and 175 Nm of torque and with the seven-speed DCT, has a claimed mileage of around 17.60 kmpl.
13/15
Syros comes with a petrol and a diesel engine options. There are three transmission choices as well. The petrol motor offers 118 bhp and 175 Nm of torque and with the seven-speed DCT, has a claimed mileage of around 17.60 kmpl. (Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Syros gets six airbags across variants. What is also standard are Tyre-Pressure Monitoring System, ABS with EBD, Hill-start Assist Control, Front and Rear Parking sensors and Brakeforce Assist System, among others. It also has three drive modes and three terrain modes.
14/15
Syros gets six airbags across variants. What is also standard are Tyre-Pressure Monitoring System, ABS with EBD, Hill-start Assist Control, Front and Rear Parking sensors and Brakeforce Assist System, among others. It also has three drive modes and three terrain modes. (Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
So is the Syros for you? The exterior design will surely divide opinions big time. But where this model strikes gold is a spacious cabin that is feature loaded. If on a budget, Syros is unlikely to find favour. But if looking for an SUV with compact proportions and yet with all the bells and whistles, here is a Kia that is likely to connect with you.
15/15
So is the Syros for you? The exterior design will surely divide opinions big time. But where this model strikes gold is a spacious cabin that is feature loaded. If on a budget, Syros is unlikely to find favour. But if looking for an SUV with compact proportions and yet with all the bells and whistles, here is a Kia that is likely to connect with you. (Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)

Kia Syros is the latest sub-four-meter SUV to enter the Indian car market. And while the segment is woefully crowded with no player willing to cede even an inch, the latest from the Korean manufacturer is perhaps the most distinct and unique of the lot. Priced from 9 lakhs and going up to 17.80 lakhs (ex-showroom), it is also the most-expensive option in its segment. So does it make sense for someone out and about for a model in this space, someone like you?'

If you are looking for a sub-compact SUV, chances are that you will have established champions like Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue or even Kia's very own Sonet in the priority list. Others vying for attention are newer models like Mahindra 3XO and the recently-launched Skoda Kylaq. But Kia believes there is a need for a premium offering within the segment as the existing options are very similar to each other. In this sense, the Syros is positioned somewhere between Sonet and Seltos as a model that is loaded to the brim with features and has the promise of a whole lot of cabin space.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Kia Syros (HT Auto photo)
Kia Syros
Engine Icon1493 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 9 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
Engine Icon1493 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 8 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.13 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 8 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv 3xo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Blackbird (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Blackbird
Engine Icon1199.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 10 - 16.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

So why does the Kia Syros make sense?

  • The Syros looks nothing like any other sub-four-meter SUV in the segment. Its tall-boy exterior design language will divide opinions but there is no denying that it deviates from the conventional body type and styling that all its rivals have incorporated. It also gets catchy styling bits like ICE-cube headlights, Digital Tiger Nose grille and 17-inch crystal-cut alloys. Even the lower and mid variants get either 15-inch steel wheels or 16-inch crystal-cut alloys.
  • The cabin of the Syros is easily the best for any SUV in this segment, at least in terms of space it offers. The rear seats can slide forward or back and can be reclined. There is rear-seat ventilation from the bottom. The windows for the rear-seat passengers get manual shades while there is a mammoth sunroof at the top. The cargo area too is fairly big and its depth means that additional luggage can be topped one on another.
  • Kia is known to be generous with features but the Syros is spoilt to the core with comfort and convenience highlights. There is an eight-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, Level 2 ADAS, a massive 30-inch screen for infotainment, AC controls and driver information, wireless support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and more.
  • Syros is available with both petrol and diesel engine options, and both offer both manual transmission as well as automatic gearbox. The turbo petrol motor in particular comes with seven-speed DCT unit.
  • Syros gets three drive modes and also gets three terrain modes.

Why Syros may not make sense?

  • For anyone on a budget, the Syros may end up being a tad bit too expensive. The base variant of Sonet costs 1 lakh less than the base variant of Syros while the top end of the former is almost 2 lakh more affordable.
  • Having a long list of features is great but there are still many who find little use for things like voice commands, digital cards or even ADAS. As such, paying big bucks for the top variant of Syros may not be practical enough.
  • The Syros looks unconventional and may not impress those who are accustomed to liking their SUVs to have a very muscular appeal.

The biggest question then is does the Kia Syros fulfill your requirements? No if you are on a very tight budget and prefer conventional looks in your chosen drive option. But if you love a car with plenty of features, a premium and spacious cabin, want to stand out in a crowd when driving and don't mind paying a bit extra, then here is a model that is likely to impress.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 05 Feb 2025, 09:42 AM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.