Kia Syros or army of other sub-compact SUV? Guidebook to buy or not

Kia Syros is the latest sub-four-meter SUV to enter the Indian car market. And while the segment is woefully crowded with no player willing to cede even an inch, the latest from the Korean manufacturer is perhaps the most distinct and unique of the lot. Priced from ₹9 lakhs and going up to ₹17.80 lakhs (ex-showroom), it is also the most-expensive option in its segment. So does it make sense for someone out and about for a model in this space, someone like you?'

If you are looking for a sub-compact SUV, chances are that you will have established champions like Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue or even Kia's very own Sonet in the priority list. Others vying for attention are newer models like Mahindra 3XO and the recently-launched Skoda Kylaq. But Kia believes there is a need for a premium offering within the segment as the existing options are very similar to each other. In this sense, the Syros is positioned somewhere between Sonet and Seltos as a model that is loaded to the brim with features and has the promise of a whole lot of cabin space.

So why does the Kia Syros make sense?

The Syros looks nothing like any other sub-four-meter SUV in the segment. Its tall-boy exterior design language will divide opinions but there is no denying that it deviates from the conventional body type and styling that all its rivals have incorporated. It also gets catchy styling bits like ICE-cube headlights, Digital Tiger Nose grille and 17-inch crystal-cut alloys. Even the lower and mid variants get either 15-inch steel wheels or 16-inch crystal-cut alloys.

The cabin of the Syros is easily the best for any SUV in this segment, at least in terms of space it offers. The rear seats can slide forward or back and can be reclined. There is rear-seat ventilation from the bottom. The windows for the rear-seat passengers get manual shades while there is a mammoth sunroof at the top. The cargo area too is fairly big and its depth means that additional luggage can be topped one on another.

Kia is known to be generous with features but the Syros is spoilt to the core with comfort and convenience highlights. There is an eight-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, Level 2 ADAS, a massive 30-inch screen for infotainment, AC controls and driver information, wireless support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and more.

Syros is available with both petrol and diesel engine options, and both offer both manual transmission as well as automatic gearbox. The turbo petrol motor in particular comes with seven-speed DCT unit.

Syros gets three drive modes and also gets three terrain modes.

Why Syros may not make sense?

For anyone on a budget, the Syros may end up being a tad bit too expensive. The base variant of Sonet costs ₹ 1 lakh less than the base variant of Syros while the top end of the former is almost ₹ 2 lakh more affordable.

1 lakh less than the base variant of Syros while the top end of the former is almost 2 lakh more affordable. Having a long list of features is great but there are still many who find little use for things like voice commands, digital cards or even ADAS. As such, paying big bucks for the top variant of Syros may not be practical enough.

The Syros looks unconventional and may not impress those who are accustomed to liking their SUVs to have a very muscular appeal.

The biggest question then is does the Kia Syros fulfill your requirements? No if you are on a very tight budget and prefer conventional looks in your chosen drive option. But if you love a car with plenty of features, a premium and spacious cabin, want to stand out in a crowd when driving and don't mind paying a bit extra, then here is a model that is likely to impress.

