Kia Syros to MG M9: Cars expected to launch in India in February

A week after grabbing eyeballs at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, it is time to hit the roads for some of the key models showcased at the event. India is expected to see at least three new cars launched in February as carmakers gear up to introduce new models. At least two carmakers have confirmed launch of two cars next month, while a third is expected to announce price of two new cars in the next few weeks.

Here is a quick look at the new cars expected to launch in India in February.

Kia Syros: February 1

Korean auto giant Kia is all set to announce the price of its latest SUV Syros. The sub-compact SUV was unveiled in India in December and was showcased at the Auto Expo 2025 held between January 17 and 22 at the Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. The Syros will be positioned between the Sonet and Seltos SUVs as Kia aims to create a new segment with its latest offering.

The Syros is a boxy, tallboy SUV with unique design promising to offer more space inside than most of its rivals. It comes with several first-in-segment features like sliding and reclining rear seats, seat ventilation for rear passengers, one-touch up and down function for all windows, a three-screen setup measuring 30 inches among others. The SUV is powered by either a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine or a 1.5-litre diesel powertrain. The engines are mated to 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic and 7-speed DCT gearbox. Kia says the Syros will offer mileage between 17.65 kmpl and 20.75 kmpl depending on variants.

Audi RS Q8 Performance: February 17

German luxury car giant Audi is all set to drive in its most powerful SUV RS Q8 Performance in India later in February. The carmaker has confirmed the 2025 RS Q8 Performance will be launched on February 17. The bookings for the SUV has already started for a token amount of ₹5 lakh.

The 2025 Audi RS Q8 Performance SUV will come equipped with a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that is capable of churning out 591 bhp of power and 800 Nm of peak torque. The Performance variant makes about 631 bhp and 850 Nm of torque compared to the standard RS Q8. The engine will also come mated to a 48V mild-hybrid system. Combined altogether, the RS Q8 Performance will be able to sprint 0-100 kmph in 3.6 seconds and achieve a top speed of around 305 kmph.

MG M9 EV: Date yet to be confirmed

JSW MG Motor is gearing up to launch the M9 electric MPV in India after the EV was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 earlier this month. The M9 EV, also referred to as an electric limousine, will be the first three-row electric vehicle from the carmaker in India. The pre-bookings for the MG M9 EV was initiated on January 17 when it was officially unveiled at the Auto Expo 2025.

The M9 limousine electric MPV will also join the likes of ZS EV and Comet EV in MG Motor’s EV portfolio in India and is expected to rival the likes of the Kia EV9, BYD Sealion 7 or the upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 9 among others when launched.

MG Cyberster: Date yet to be confirmed

Ahead of the M9 electric MPV launch, JSW MG Motor is expected to introduce its first electric sports car Cyberster in India. The carmaker has started to accept bookings for the EV which made its public debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. JSW MG Motor India will sell the Cyberster through its new MG Select dealerships.

The two-seater Cyberster electric roadster will be offered with dual electric motors. MG Motor claims that the Cyberster can accelerate from a standstill to 100 kmph in merely 3.2 seconds. The EV is equipped with a 77 kWh lithium-ion battery pack which can offer a range of up to 570 kms in a single charge.

