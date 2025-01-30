Kia Syros fuel efficiency revealed. Is it more fuel efficient than Sonet

After the success of Sonet and Seltos, Kia introduced another SUV to the Indian market. It is called Syros and the full price list will be revealed on February 1st. The bookings for the Syros are now open and interested customers can check it out at the nearest authorised dealerships. Now, the fuel efficiency of the Kia Syros has been revealed.

Kia Syros petrol fuel efficiency

Kia Syros uses a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo petrol engine that puts out 118 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox which has a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 18.20 kmpl. There is also a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that delivers a claimed fuel efficiency of 17.68 kmpl.

Kia Syros diesel fuel efficiency

Kia Syros will also be sold with a diesel engine. It is a 1.5-litre unit that puts out 116 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 250 Nm. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The manual gearbox has a claimed fuel efficiency of 20.75 kmpl whereas the automatic transmission has a claimed figure of 17.65 kmpl.

Watch: Kia Syros first drive review | Better than Seltos, Sonet? Features, space, engine, mileage explained

When compared, the Sonet has a fuel efficiency of 18.7 kmpl for the turbo petrol engine with iMT gearbox and 19.2 kmpl for the DCT transmission. With the diesel engine, the fuel efficiency climbs up to 22.3 kmpl for the manual gearbox whereas the automatic transmission delivers 18.6 kmpl. Apart from this, the Sonet is also sold with a naturally aspirated petrol engine that is not available on the Syros. It has a claimed fuel efficiency of 18.83 kmpl.

What are the variants of the Kia Syros?

Kia will offer the Syros in four variants - HTK, HTK+, HTX and HTX+.

What are the safety features of the Kia Syros?

The Syros is based on the existing K1 platform but Kia says that it has been reinforced. The vehicle comes with 16 advanced adaptive features, including lane keep assist. It further gets hill start assist, electronic stability control, six airbags and more. There is also Level 2 ADAS on offer.

