Kia India has dispatched over 4,500 units of the Sorento to its dealer network since bookings for the premium SUV opened in September 2026. The figure represents wholesale sales and does not indicate the number of vehicles retailed to customers. Locally manufactured at the company's Anantapur facility, the Sorento is priced from ₹27.99 lakh for the diesel version and ₹29.49 lakh for the hybrid, ex-showroom.

Dedicated after-sales support

Kia has also rolled out a Premium Service Programme for Sorento owners. It includes a dedicated service advisor, a customer interaction desk and priority access to service bays. Other provisions include preferential appointment scheduling, vehicle pick-up and drop-off facilities, and a 90-minute service commitment for eligible periodic maintenance jobs.

The company also offers an assured residual value of up to 70 per cent after three years through its Assured Buyback Programme, subject to mileage limits and other conditions.

Hybrid and diesel powertrains

The Sorento comes with a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol hybrid producing 178 bhp from its engine and 64 bhp from its electric motor. It is paired with a six-speed automatic gearbox and has an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency figure of 19.6 km/l. The alternative is a 2.2-litre diesel engine producing 190 bhp and 442 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed DCT.

Both versions get all-wheel drive and terrain modes. Kia claims the Sorento is the first SUV in its segment to combine a hybrid powertrain with AWD.

Seating and cabin features

Buyers can choose between six- and seven-seat layouts. The former gets second-row captain seats, while the latter features 60:40 split seats. Both offer sliding, reclining and walk-in functions, along with one-touch access to the third row. Other cabin features include ventilated seats in the first two rows, relaxation power seats, an Ergo Motion driver seat, a panoramic sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting and a 12-speaker Bose sound system.

Commenting on the sales milestone, Atul Sood, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Sales at Kia India, said, “Crossing the 4,500-wholesale milestone is a significant achievement for the Kia Sorento and reflects the strong customer response and growing confidence in the brand."

“We are grateful to our customers, dealer partners and all stakeholders who have contributed to this success. As we move forward, we remain committed to strengthening our presence in the premium segment and delivering experiences that continue to exceed customer expectations," he added.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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