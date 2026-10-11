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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Kia Sorento Vs Toyota Innova Hycross: Monthly Emi Comparison

Kia Sorento vs Toyota Innova Hycross: Monthly EMI comparison

By: Mainak Das
Updated on: 11 Oct 2026, 06:06 am
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Kia Sorento competes with a wide range of models, including the Toyota Innova Hycross, among others.

Kia Sorento competes with a wide range of models, including the Toyota Innova Hycross, among others.
Kia Sorento
EMI starting at just
₹36,600/ month
Check Eligibility

The Kia Sorento was launched in the premium SUV segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market. It was launched as a direct challenger to the Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq, and Volkswagen Tayron. Interestingly, being available in six- and seven-seater configurations, it also competes with rivals like the Toyota Innova Hycross, which is a highly popular MPV in the country.

Built on the rigid N3 platform, the Kia Sorento's fourth-generation avatar comes with advanced hybrid technology, an extensive Level 2+ ADAS safety suite, and a highly luxurious cabin.

If you are planning to buy the Kia Sorento, while at the same time considering the Toyota Innova Hycross as well, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison of the monthly EMI these two models would command.

Kia Sorento vs Toyota Innova Hycross: How much EMI to pay

To calculate and compare the monthly EMI of the Kia Sorento and Toyota Innova Hycross, we have considered the base and top-end pricing. The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest and repayment tenures have been considered as 9.5% and 48 months, respectively.

Kia Sorento vs Toyota Innova Hycross: Monthly EMI comparison
Model & variantLoan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMI
Kia Sorento HTE 7 27.99 lakh9.5%48 months 70,320
Kia Sorento HTX(A) 6 38.49 lakh 96,699
Toyota Innova Hycross G Fleet 7Str 18.70 lakh 46,980
Toyota Innova Hycross ZX(O) Hybrid 31.84 lakh 79,992

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Kia Sorento
₹27.99 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹36,600/ month
Check Eligibility
Toyota Innova Hycross
₹18.86 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹24,700/ month
Check Eligibility
Toyota Fortuner
₹34.76 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹72,200/ month
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Isuzu MU-X
₹34.53 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹79,700/ month
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Jeep Meridian
₹23.33 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹30,600/ month
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MG Majestor
₹42.49 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹55,600/ month
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The Kia Sorento commands a monthly EMI between 70,320 and 96,699, depending on the variant. On the other hand, the Toyota Innova Hycross commands a monthly EMI between 46,980 and 79,992, depending on the variant.

However, the customers must remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, including the variant selected, offers and discounts available, the amount of down payment, the amount of loan taken, the rate of interest, the repayment tenure, etc.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 11 Oct 2026, 06:06 am IST
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