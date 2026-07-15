Kia Sorento unofficial pre-bookings begin at select dealerships ahead of India launch

Kia is preparing to bring the Sorento to India, and select dealerships have reportedly started accepting unofficial pre-bookings for the premium SUV ahead of its official debut. Dealer sources suggest the waiting period for the upcoming SUV could stretch between 6 and 8 months.

However, it is important to note that Kia India has not officially opened bookings or pre-bookings for the Sorento. The current reservation process is being handled entirely at the dealership level.

Pre-booking amount varies across dealerships

The unofficial pre-booking amount is said to vary depending on the dealership. While some dealers are accepting reservations for ₹51,000, others are reportedly asking for as much as ₹1,00,000. Since these are dealer-level pre-bookings, customers are advised to check the terms and refund policy with their respective dealership before making a payment. Dealer sources indicate that deliveries could begin around October 2026, although timelines may vary depending on the final launch schedule and production.

Kia Sorento to become Kia's flagship ICE SUV

The Sorento will sit at the top of Kia India's internal combustion SUV lineup and will be positioned above the Seltos. The company is expected to assemble the SUV locally, helping it remain competitively priced in the premium three-row SUV segment. The price of the SUV is yet to be announced.

A few dealerships have started accepting pre-bookings.

Hybrid and diesel powertrains likely

While Kia has not officially confirmed the India-spec powertrain lineup, reports suggest the Sorento could be offered with both a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol strong-hybrid and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. This would allow Kia to cater to buyers looking for either improved fuel efficiency or long-distance touring capabilities.

The strong-hybrid version available overseas produces a combined output of around 230 hp and 380 Nm, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. The 2.2-litre diesel engine available in global markets develops around 202 hp and 440 Nm. Internationally, both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations are available, though Kia has not revealed which versions will make it to India.

Multiple seating configurations

One of the Sorento's biggest highlights could be its seating flexibility. The SUV is expected to be offered in 5-seat, 6-seat and 7-seat configurations, making it one of the few premium SUVs in the segment to offer multiple seating layouts.

Also Read : Kia Carens crosses 3 lakh sales milestone in India, EV now accounts for 10% of demand

Premium features on offer

The global-spec Sorento measures 4,815 mm in length and has a 2,815 mm wheelbase. It features Kia's signature tiger-nose grille, vertically stacked LED headlamps, connected LED tail lamps, roof rails and large alloy wheels.

Inside, the SUV is expected to feature dual 12.3-inch displays for the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated and powered front seats, a premium Bose sound system, dual-zone climate control, a 360-degree camera and a comprehensive Level 2 ADAS suite.

Expected rivals

Once launched, the Kia Sorento will rival premium three-row SUVs such as the Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tayron and Jeep Meridian, while also serving as a more premium alternative to models like the Toyota Fortuner.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: