Kia Sorento debuts in India, priced at 27.99 lakh

Kia India has launched the much-awaited Sorento SUV in India, with its price starting at ₹27.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The pricing goes up to ₹40.39 lakh (ex-showroom). Production of the Kia Sorento , which is the South Korean car manufacturer’s first hybrid offering for the Indian market, has already commenced at Kia's manufacturing facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. Official pre-bookings for the SUV have also started. Interested buyers can book the SUV at a token amount of ₹25,000.

The Kia Sorento has been launched as the first-ever hybrid car of the automaker in the Indian market.

Hybrid cars are suddenly becoming more and more prominent in the Indian passenger vehicle market. After the launch of the MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV just a few days ago, the Kia Sorento's arrival proves that.

Kia Sorento is already available for booking at a token amount of ₹ 25,000.

2026 Kia Sorento: Design, colour

On the design front, the all-new Kia Sorento follows the car manufacturer's contemporary international design philosophy, visible in other models. The 2026 Kia Sorento comes with a robust and commanding road presence, thanks to the muscular and boxy proportions. It is available in eight exterior colour options: Gravity Grey, Glacier White Pearl, Imperial Blue, Aurora Black Pearl, Pewter Olive, Dark Gun Metal, Ivory Silver, and Magma Red.

It gets key design elements like L-shaped LED DRLs integrated into the vertically stacked headlamp units incorporating LED projector lamps with auto light control, a new ‘Tiger Nose’ grille finished in gloss black, an ADAS sensor on the air dam, roof rails, a shark-fin antenna, an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, wraparound LED taillights, large 19-inch alloy wheels, and contrast-coloured skid plates.

2026 Kia Sorento: Interior & features

Moving inside the cabin, the new Kia Sorento sports a spacious and suave vibe. The India-spec Kia Sorento will get two interior theme options. The colour schemes will be available depending on the variant. On the feature front, it gets a dual-screen setup combining the 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and fully digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster. Interestingly, Kia has kept a balanced approach with the touchscreen as well as a wide range of physical buttons. It is available in six- and seven-seater configurations. It gets Kia AI, which is a generative smart AI tech, and first for any Kia car in India.

The dashboard and cabin sport a dual-tone theme. Other features include a panoramic sunroof, a new four-spoke steering wheel with plenty of control buttons, auto-dimming IRVM, electrically adjustable ventilated front seats, sunshades and comfort headrests for second-row seats, and a smart powered tailgate with anti-pinch function.

On the safety front, the Sorento gets 26 safety features with 10 airbags, 12 parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, a Level 2 ADAS suite with 30 autonomous safety features, hill descent control, remote smart parking assist, remote app immobilisation, etc.

2026 Kia Sorento: Powertrain

Powering the new Kia Sorento is a petrol-hybrid powertrain as well as a diesel motor, as the automaker confirmed previously. The SUV gets an AWD configuration as well, further ramping up its appeal.

The Kia Sorento gets a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a strong-hybrid setup. The petrol motor churns out 80 PS of power and 265 Nm of torque, while the electric motor generates 65 PS of power. Transmission duty is handled by a six-speed automatic gearbox. The diesel variant gets a 2.2-litre motor, which pumps out 193 PS peak power and 442 Nm of maximum torque. The diesel engine is also mated to an eight-speed DCT automatic gearbox for transmission duty.

2026 Kia Sorento: Competitors

Some of the key rivals to the Kia Sorento include models like the mighty Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq, newly launched MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV, and the Volkswagen Tayron.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: