Kia is gearing up to reveal the much-anticipated Sonet subcompact SUV on August 7 and now select Kia dealerships have also started accepting bookings on the Sonet unofficially at a token amount of ₹25,000. The company has already confirmed that the Sonet will launch this festive season, most likely around October.

Dealer sources tell HT Auto that the Sonet will be introduced in a similar feature structure as found on the Kia Seltos. It will most likely arrive in two options GT Line and Tech Line (HT Line). While the GT Line options may include three trims - GTK, GTX and GTX+, the Tech Line is also expected to feature three trims - HTE, HTK, and HTX.

(Also Read: Kia Seltos SUV emerges as carmaker’s second best-selling model across the world)

The Sonet subcompact SUV will be one of the most feature packed offerings in its class. It will come with the first-in-segment 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system, and will also benefit from Kia's UVO Connected Car tech. Its instrument panel will be seen in the form of a MID unit along with separate digital readout for the speedometer. Some other key features will include engine start/stop button, automatic climate control, cruise control, central armrest and more. It will also get up to six airbags - front, side and curtain.

(Also Read: As rivalry in sub-compact SUV segment hots up, Hyundai Venue bets big on iMT)

The company says, "It is now all set to relay its accomplishments with the launch of Kia Sonet in the coming months. Equipped with many segment-first features along with the iconic Kia DNA, the Sonet will stand apart for its excellent design and impeccable quality. Scheduled for its world premiere on August 7, followed by the launch during the festive season, the Sonet will enable Kia Motors India to set new benchmarks in the compact-SUV segment."

Some of the key segment rivals to the Sonet will include the Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon.