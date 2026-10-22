Kia Sonet prices hiked by up to ₹9,000

South Korean automaker Kia has increased the price of its sub-4m SUV , the Sonet, marking the second price revision for the model in 2026. Earlier this year, the SUV received updates that included the introduction of two new automatic variants and a new exterior colour option. Additionally, the Sonet is one of the best-selling products from the company, while also being the entry-level model.

Kia has hiked Sonet prices for the second time in 2026 by up to ₹ 9,000. The SUV retains its existing engine options, features and transmission choices

Kia Sonet: Variant-Wise Price Hike

The entry-level HTE petrol manual is now priced at ₹7.44 lakh, following a hike of ₹4,000. The HTE (O) petrol MT has also become more expensive by ₹4,000, taking its price to ₹7.87 lakh (ex-showroom). Similarly, the HTK (O) petrol MT now costs ₹8.88 lakh (ex-showroom), while the HTK+ petrol MT is listed at ₹9.27 lakh (ex-showroom), with both variants receiving a ₹4,000 increase.

The HTK (O) turbo iMT has witnessed a higher revision of ₹9,000, taking its price to ₹9.33 lakh (ex-showroom). The HTK+ petrol MT is also listed at ₹9.75 lakh (ex-showroom), following a ₹4,000 hike. Meanwhile, the HTK+ turbo iMT and HTK+ turbo DCT now cost ₹10.28 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹11.08 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively, after a price increase of ₹9,000 each. Higher up the range, the HTX turbo DCT is now priced at ₹11.83 lakh (ex-showroom), while the range-topping GTX+ turbo DCT costs ₹13.84 lakh (ex-showroom), with both variants having received a price hike of ₹9,000.

Also Read : Mahindra XUV 7XO prices hiked by up to ₹20,000

Kia Sonet: Engine and Features

The Kia Sonet is available with three engine options. These include a 1.2L naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine producing 82 bhp and 115 Nm of torque, a 1.0L three-cylinder turbo-petrol unit generating 118 bhp and 172 Nm, and a 1.5L four-cylinder diesel engine delivering 114 bhp and 250 Nm. The transmission duties are fulfilled by a five-speed manual, a six-speed manual, a six-speed intelligent manual transmission (iMT), a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission (AT) and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (7DCT).

The highlights of the Kia Sonet include a 10.25-inch central touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, a powered driver's seat, ventilated front seats, a seven-speaker Bose audio system, ambient lighting, a 360-degree camera and a sunroof, along with a Level 1 ADAS suite as part of its safety and driver-assistance equipment.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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