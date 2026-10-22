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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Kia Sonet Prices Hiked By Up To 9,000

Kia Sonet prices hiked by up to 9,000

By: Saptak Bardhan
Updated on: 22 Oct 2026, 15:38 pm
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Kia has hiked Sonet prices for the second time in 2026 by up to 9,000. The SUV retains its existing engine options, features and transmission choices

Kia Sonet prices hiked by up to ₹9,000
Kia Sonet
EMI starting at just
₹9,700/ month
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South Korean automaker Kia has increased the price of its sub-4m SUV, the Sonet, marking the second price revision for the model in 2026. Earlier this year, the SUV received updates that included the introduction of two new automatic variants and a new exterior colour option. Additionally, the Sonet is one of the best-selling products from the company, while also being the entry-level model.

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Kia Sonet: Variant-Wise Price Hike

The entry-level HTE petrol manual is now priced at 7.44 lakh, following a hike of 4,000. The HTE (O) petrol MT has also become more expensive by 4,000, taking its price to 7.87 lakh (ex-showroom). Similarly, the HTK (O) petrol MT now costs 8.88 lakh (ex-showroom), while the HTK+ petrol MT is listed at 9.27 lakh (ex-showroom), with both variants receiving a 4,000 increase.

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The HTK (O) turbo iMT has witnessed a higher revision of 9,000, taking its price to 9.33 lakh (ex-showroom). The HTK+ petrol MT is also listed at 9.75 lakh (ex-showroom), following a 4,000 hike. Meanwhile, the HTK+ turbo iMT and HTK+ turbo DCT now cost 10.28 lakh (ex-showroom) and 11.08 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively, after a price increase of 9,000 each. Higher up the range, the HTX turbo DCT is now priced at 11.83 lakh (ex-showroom), while the range-topping GTX+ turbo DCT costs 13.84 lakh (ex-showroom), with both variants having received a price hike of 9,000.

Also Read : Mahindra XUV 7XO prices hiked by up to 20,000

Kia Sonet: Engine and Features

The Kia Sonet is available with three engine options. These include a 1.2L naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine producing 82 bhp and 115 Nm of torque, a 1.0L three-cylinder turbo-petrol unit generating 118 bhp and 172 Nm, and a 1.5L four-cylinder diesel engine delivering 114 bhp and 250 Nm. The transmission duties are fulfilled by a five-speed manual, a six-speed manual, a six-speed intelligent manual transmission (iMT), a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission (AT) and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (7DCT).

The highlights of the Kia Sonet include a 10.25-inch central touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, a powered driver's seat, ventilated front seats, a seven-speaker Bose audio system, ambient lighting, a 360-degree camera and a sunroof, along with a Level 1 ADAS suite as part of its safety and driver-assistance equipment.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 22 Oct 2026, 15:38 pm IST
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