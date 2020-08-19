Kia Sonet pre-launch bookings to officially commence from today

Kia Motors India has officially opened pre-bookings for the new Sonet compact SUV from today (August 20, Thursday at 0000 hrs. Interested customers can get their car reserved online on Kia Motors India’s official website or through Kia dealerships across the country. A token amount of ₹25,000 will have to be paid to book a Sonet.

The Sonet is currently being manufactured at Kia’s state-of-the-art production facility at Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. It was globally revealed only a few days back on August 7.

The Sonet is set to come with an array of segment first features and a wide choice of powertrains. Like the Seltos, Sonet will also be sold in both GT Line as well as Tech Line. While the former will get a 1.0-litre Turbo GDi engine under its hood, the Tech Line will be plonked with more powertrain options such as the 1.2-litre petrol and the 1.5-litre Diesel engine.

It will sport Kia’s signature UVO Connect suite of technologies, along with a range of 57 features including remote control, navigation, safety, security and vehicle management. The list also includes Kia’s UVO Voice Assist feature.

After its India introduction, Sonet will also be exported to over 70 markets including Middle-East and Africa, Latin America and Asia. “The Sonet has been engineered and built with Indian inputs and is a global model for Kia from India. India is the first country in the world where the Sonet goes on sale, and with the commencement of pre-bookings, we are confident our smart urban compact SUV will be warmly received in the country," Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Kia Motors India said.