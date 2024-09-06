Kia Sonet Gravity variant launched at 10.50 lakh: Check what it has to offer

Kia India has added a new variant to the Sonet range bringing cosmetic enhancements to the subcompact SUV alongside new feature additions. The new Kia Sonet Gravity variant is priced at ₹10.50 lakh (ex-showroom) has been launched to celebrate the automaker's fifth anniversary in India and the sale of one million units during this period. The new variant will also be available in the Kia Seltos SUV and Kia Carens MPV .

The Seltos Gravity trim gets leatherette seats, new alloy wheel options, front and rear dash cams, and an electric sunroof. The SUV also gets adjustable headrests, cupholder-equipped armrests, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Importantly, the new features that the Sonet SUV gets with the Gravity trim will not necessarily be shared with the other two models.

Kia Sonet Gravity: What new features do we get in the SUV?

The new Kia Sonet variant features an electric sunroof alongside an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The cabin receives new indigo pera leatherette seats with navy stitching and the driver receives a leatherette-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob.

Additional interior features include a rear centre armrest with cupholders and rear adjustable headrests. The second row of seats can fold down in a 60:40 split. The Kia Sonet Gravity is further fitted with silver-painted door handles, a rear spoiler in body colour, and 16-inch alloys in Crystal Cut finish.

Kia Sonet Gravity Prices

Variants Prices (ex-showroom) Smartstream G1.2 5MT ₹ 10.50 lakh Smartstream G1.0 T-GDi 6iMT ₹ 11.20 lakh 1.5L CRDi VGT 6MT ₹ 12.0 lakh Variants-wise pricing of the Kia Seltos

The Kia Sonet Gravity trim is offered with three engine options, and the range starts with the 1.2-litre petrol with the five-speed manual being offered at ₹10.50 lakh. The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit is available with the six-speed iMT at ₹11.20 lakh, and the six-speed 1.5-litre diesel motor is positioned at ₹12.0 lakh. All prices mentioned above are ex-showroom. The new Sonet Gravity variant is positioned above the HTK+ trim.

