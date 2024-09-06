Copyright © HT Media Limited
Kia Sonet Gravity Variant Launched At 10.50 Lakh: Check What It Has To Offer

Kia Sonet Gravity variant launched at 10.50 lakh: Check what it has to offer

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 06 Sep 2024, 17:12 PM
  • Kia is celebrating its fifth anniversary in India with the new Gravity variant of the Sonet SUV which gets cosmetic enhancements and more features.
The Kia Sonet is getting a new Gravity variant in order to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the South Korean manufacturer alongside the milestone of having achieved sales of one million units in India.

Kia India has added a new variant to the Sonet range bringing cosmetic enhancements to the subcompact SUV alongside new feature additions. The new Kia Sonet Gravity variant is priced at 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom) has been launched to celebrate the automaker's fifth anniversary in India and the sale of one million units during this period. The new variant will also be available in the Kia Seltos SUV and Kia Carens MPV.

The Seltos Gravity trim gets leatherette seats, new alloy wheel options, front and rear dash cams, and an electric sunroof. The SUV also gets adjustable headrests, cupholder-equipped armrests, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Importantly, the new features that the Sonet SUV gets with the Gravity trim will not necessarily be shared with the other two models.

Kia Sonet Gravity: What new features do we get in the SUV?

The new Kia Sonet variant features an electric sunroof alongside an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The cabin receives new indigo pera leatherette seats with navy stitching and the driver receives a leatherette-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob.

Also Read : Thinking of Kia Seltos alternatives? Here are four new and upcoming rivals

Additional interior features include a rear centre armrest with cupholders and rear adjustable headrests. The second row of seats can fold down in a 60:40 split. The Kia Sonet Gravity is further fitted with silver-painted door handles, a rear spoiler in body colour, and 16-inch alloys in Crystal Cut finish.

Kia Sonet Gravity Prices

VariantsPrices (ex-showroom)
Smartstream G1.2 5MT 10.50 lakh
Smartstream G1.0 T-GDi 6iMT 11.20 lakh
1.5L CRDi VGT 6MT 12.0 lakh

Variants-wise pricing of the Kia Seltos

The Kia Sonet Gravity trim is offered with three engine options, and the range starts with the 1.2-litre petrol with the five-speed manual being offered at 10.50 lakh. The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit is available with the six-speed iMT at 11.20 lakh, and the six-speed 1.5-litre diesel motor is positioned at 12.0 lakh. All prices mentioned above are ex-showroom. The new Sonet Gravity variant is positioned above the HTK+ trim.

First Published Date: 06 Sep 2024, 17:12 PM IST
TAGS: Kia Sonet
