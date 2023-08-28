Copyright © HT Media Limited
Kia introduces electric sunroof in HTK+ variant at 9.76 lakh

Kia India on Monday announced that it has introduced the electric sunroof feature in the Smartstream G1.2 HTK+ variant of Sonet, priced at 9.76 lakh. As demand for sunroof in cars is going up, the company is looking to offer the premium feature to a wider car-buying audience within a budget. The Smartstream 1.2-litre petrol engine in the unit offers 83 PS of power and 115 Nm of peak torque.

By: Deepika Agrawal
Updated on: 28 Aug 2023, 14:06 PM
Kia Sonet Smartstream G1.2 HTK+ variant now gets an electric sunroof.

Besides the new electric sunroof, the Sonet comes with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay with wireless phone projection, four speakers and two tweeters, fully automatic air conditioner and auto headlamps, among others.

The SUV was first launched in the country back in 2020 and has been a success story for the company. Kia has already found over 3.3 lakh customers in the country for the Sonet in the last three years. The OEM recently introduced a three-year free maintenance and five-year warranty coverage along with a zero down payment option for the sub-four-metre vehicle.

First Published Date: 28 Aug 2023, 14:06 PM IST
