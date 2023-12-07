Copyright © HT Media Limited
Kia Sonet facelift SUV details leaked ahead of launch. Check key updates

Kia is gearing up to drive in the facelift version of the Sonet sub-compact SUV later this month. The Korean auto giant will officially unveil the 2024 Sonet facelift SUV on December 14 at an event in Delhi. The carmaker has been teasing some of the key changes the SUV has undergone in its latest avatar. Now, a leaked video on the upcoming Sonet have revealed more details on what to expect from the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza rival when it finally hits the showrooms.

By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
Updated on: 07 Dec 2023, 11:57 AM
2024 Kia Sonet facelift SUV will be available in both petrol and diesel and will come in six trims. Among new features, the Sonet facelift will offer ADAS technology, a first in the sub-compact segment.

Kia has shared a few teaser videos of the upcoming Sonet facelift SUV. The videos have revealed that the new Sonet will come with updated front face which includes fresh set of LED headlights and DRL units, updated LED taillights with a connected LED strip. The SUV will also get redesigned alloy wheels which are going measure 16 inches.

The interior of the new Kia Sonet will also boast of several changes. These include a new 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, the same one offered with the new Seltos SUV. The updated digital driver display confirms that Sonet will come with level 1 ADAS technology. Kia is expected to offer around 10 ADAS features including collision warning, blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control among others. It is likely to be the same ADAS pack Kia offers with the latest version of Seltos SUV.

Also watch: Kia Seltos facelift SUV first drive review

According to the leaked video shared on YouTube, the new Sonet will come with 10 colour options besides a matte edition. It will get the new Pewter Olive exterior colour theme like Seltos. The new Sonet will also offer 360 degree camera, ventilated front seats, three traction control modes, electrically-adjustable driver seat among other features.

Under the hood, Kia will offer the new Sonet with the same set of petrol and diesel engines. Spread across six trims, the Sonet will come with three engine options, including the 1.0-litre turbocharged unit. This engine will come mated to either Kia's six-speed iMT or seven-speed DCT gearbox options. The 1.0-litre unit, the smallest to be offered with the new Sonet, is capable of generating 118 bhp of power and 172 Nm of peak torque. Kia is also going to continue with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines as well.

