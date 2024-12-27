Copyright © HT Media Limited
Kia Sonet Facelift Crosses 1 Lakh Sales Mark, Sunroof Variants Account For 79% Sales

Kia Sonet Facelift crosses 1 lakh sales mark, sunroof variants account for 79% sales

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 27 Dec 2024, 16:31 PM
Kia clocked the landmark sales figure within 11 months of launch since its arrival in January 2024, which means the Sonet averaged a sale of nearly 10
...
The Kia Sonet Facelift has been a brisk seller since its launch but will soon face heat from its sibling, the upcoming Kia Syros

The Kia Sonet facelift went on sale earlier this year and the subcompact SUV has achieved a sales milestone of one lakh units. The automaker clocked the landmark sales figure within 11 months of launch since its arrival in January this year. This means Kia averaged a sale of nearly 10,000 units of the Sonet facelift every month in 2024.

Kia Sonet Sales Breakup

Kia further revealed that the petrol variants accounted for 76 per cent of the sales, while the remaining 24 per cent was contributed by the diesel variants. Moreover, the automatic and IMT gearbox options accounted for 34 per cent of total sales, while a hefty 79 per cent of sales were for variants with a sunroof.

Speaking on the sales milestone, Hardeep Singh Brar, Sr. VP and Head of Sales and Marketing, Kia India, said, “At Kia, our continuous focus is on understanding customer needs and creating solutions that meet them. When we introduced the New Sonet, it came with several best-in-segment features, premiumizing the segment. These features have significantly enhanced the value proposition of the New Sonet, contributing to strong sales performance. This milestone is a testament to the trust and appreciation of our customers, motivating us to continue delivering products that surpass expectations."

Kia Sonet Facelift Price & Features

The Kia Sonet facelift is priced from 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards and continues to be a strong seller in the segment, thanks to its wide range of engine and transmission options.

The model also packs 15 safety features as standard, 10 Level 1 ADAS features and over 70 connected car features. Kia says the new Sonet offers the lowest maintenance cost in the segment, which is 16 per cent and 14 per cent lower than the segment average for petrol and diesel variants respectively.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 27 Dec 2024, 16:31 PM IST
