Kia Sonet facelift booking starts: Check which variant suits you

Kia India has opened the booking slot for the 2024 Sonet facelift SUV. From midnight, the bookings for the new Sonet has started at an amount of ₹25,000. Kia took the covers off the Sonet facelift SUV last week on December 14 at an event held in Delhi. While most of the details about the 2024 Sonet has been revealed, Kia has reserved its price until next month. Kia Sonet's price list is expected to be announced some time in January 2024 before the delivery begins. Here is a quick guide on the variants, colours, features and engines on offer before you decide to book one.

Kia Sonet 2024 facelift SUV comes with several changes in its new avatar. These include a new front face with updated grille, new LED headlight and DRL setup, redesigned bumpers, alloy wheels with at least three different designs to pick from, LED taillights as well as connected LED light bar at the rear. Inside, Kia has updated the Sonet with the introduction of several new features, some of them being segment-firsts. The biggest highlight is the addition of ADAS technology, which is a first in the sub-compact SUV segment.

Whem launched, Kia Sonet facelift SUV will renew its rivalry with the likes of Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300 among others in the sub-compact segment.

Kia Sonet 2024 facelift variants:

The new Kia Sonet SUV is being offered in as many as seven variants. Powered by both petrol and diesel powertrain, these variants are available with six combination of engine and transmission units. The base variant of the SUV, called the HTE, will not get some of the features highlighted by Kia. Instead of LED headlights, this variant gets halogen units. It will also come with 15-inch steel wheels instead of 16-inch alloys. On the inside, the Sonet base variant will not come with seat ventilation or powered seats for drivers. It will also get a smaller 4.2-inch display instead of the new 10.2-inch unit introduced in higher trims.

Among other variants, the HTK and HTK+ are being offered with most of the new features introduced in the Sonet facelift SUV. The top-end trims called HTX, HTX+ and GTX+ are offered with all the bells and whistles. Kia also has the X-Line variant of the Sonet SUV, which is going to be the most expensive variant to buy. This version will get the ADAS technology exclusively.

Kia Sonet 2024 facelift colour options:

The 2024 Sonet SUV is available with as many as 11 colour options. These include eight single-tone exterior colours termed Clear White, Glacier Pearl White, Sparkling Silver, Gravity Grey, Aurora Black Pearl and Intense Red. Kia has also introduced the new Pewter Olive colour for Sonet which earlier made debut in the Seltos facelift SUV earlier this year. Kia's Matte Graphite colour has been exclusively reserved for the X-Line trim.

Besides these eight single-tone colours, Kia will also offer two dual-tone exterior theme in combination of Intense Red with Aurora Black Pearl roof and Glacier White Pearl with Aurora Black Pearl Roof.

Kia Sonet 2024 facelift engine, transmission choices:

While a whole lot has changed in the Sonet facelift in terms of looks and features, things remain largely the same under its hood. Kia is offering three engine options with the Sonet. There is the 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol, which comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. It is capable of churning out 82 bhp of power and 115 Nm of peak torque. The second petrol engine option is the 1.0-litre turbo unit, which is mated to either a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT transmission. The engine can generate 118 bhp of power and 172 Nm of peak torque.

The only diesel engine option is a 1.5-litre unit which can churn out 114 bhp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque. This unit has seen the return of the 6-speed manual gearbox. There are also the 6-speed iMT and 6-speed automatic transmission choices available with the diesel engine.

