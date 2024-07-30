Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta vs Honda Elevate: Which SUV offers best fuel economy

Kia Seltos, despite being a relatively late entrant in the Indian SUV space, has already garnered popularity in the country's passenger vehicle market. Several factors played their respective crucial roles in ramping up the popularity of this SUV. These include the rising demand for SUVs and crossovers, the wide range of features and the premiumness of the Kia Seltos among others.

While fuel efficiency is not a key factor in purchasing decisions in the mid-size SUV segment, it still defines the overall cost of ownership for any vehicle owner. Hence, we took the Kia Seltos and two of its rivals, the Hyundai Creta and Honda Elevate to compare the fuel economy they offer.

While both the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta SUVs are available in both petrol and diesel engine options, the Honda Elevate comes available with a single 1.5-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol motor, which is borrowed from the Honda City. Hence, this comparison is based on the petrol variants, powered by 1.5-litre motors.

Specifications Comparison Honda Elevate Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos Engine 1498.0 cc 1482.0 to 1497.0 cc 1482.0 to 1497.0 cc Transmission Manual & Automatic Manual & Automatic Manual & Automatic Mileage N/A N/A N/A Fuel Type Petrol Petrol,Diesel Petrol,Diesel Check detailed comparison

Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta vs Honda Elevate: Powertrain

Kia Seltos gets a 1.5-litre petrol motor along with the diesel engine, which is available with a six-speed manual and CVT gearbox options. The Seltos churns out 113 bhp peak power and 144 Nm of maximum torque. The Hyundai Creta's 1.5-litre petrol engine generates the same power and torque figures, while the transmission choices for this SUV are the same as Kia Seltos.

The Honda Elevate comes with a sole 1.5-litre petrol engine that is available with transmission options of a six-speed manual gearbox and a CVT. The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine pumps out 120 bhp peak power and 145 Nm of maximum torque.

Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta vs Honda Elevate: Fuel economy

The Kia Seltos petrol variant offers a fuel economy between 17.7 kmpl and 17.9 kmpl, depending on the different transmission-equipped variants. The Hyundai Creta petrol model offers fuel economy between 17.4 kmpl and 18.4 kmpl, depending on variants. For the Honda Elevate SUV, the fuel economy stands between 15.31 kmpl and 16.92 kmpl, depending on different variants.

