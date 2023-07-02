Kia Seltos facelift teased again ahead of the imminent launch

Kia Seltos facelift is ready to break cover in the Indian market and ahead of its imminent launch, the SUV has been teased again by the automaker on its social media handle, revealing more bits of the changes made in it. Slated to launch on July 4, the facelifted version of the SUV has been already introduced in the global market. It carries the most significant update for the car since its launch which marked the brand's entry in India.