Kia Seltos facelift teased again ahead of the imminent launch

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Kia Seltos facelift is ready to break cover in the Indian market and ahead of its imminent launch, the SUV has been teased again by the automaker on its social media handle, revealing more bits of the changes made in it. Slated to launch on July 4, the facelifted version of the SUV has been already introduced in the global market. It carries the most significant update for the car since its launch which marked the brand's entry in India.
The upcoming Kia Seltos facelift will come with a host of significant updates across the exterior. The teaser video has revealed that the 2023 Kia Seltos facelift gets a revised front fascia with a tweaked design for the LED daytime running lights. The radiator grille and the headlamp cluster along with the bumper too have been redesigned, giving the SUV a more stylish visual appearance.