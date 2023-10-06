Copyright © HT Media Limited
Kia Seltos SUV prices hiked. Check how much you need to pay now

Kia India has increased the price of its flagship SUV Seltos from October. The Korean auto giant has hiked the price of the Creta, Grand Vitara rival by up to 30,000 depending on variants one chooses. The hike comes barely two months after the Seltos was launched in a new avatar in July. The Seltos SUV was launched on July 21 at a starting price of 10.89 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in as many as nine variants.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 06 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM
Kia Seltos SUV, which was launched in a new avatar in July, has seen increase in its prices in October. The SUV has become expensive by up to ₹30,000 on select variants.

Kia Seltos SUV price hike comes after the carmaker announced last month that it will increase the cost of the SUV as well as Carens by around two per cent. The Seltos variants which have received price hike includes the GTX Plus and X Line. These variants, available in manual and automatic transmission options, will now be expensive by at least 20,000.

Kia Seltos GTX Plus variants are offered with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine which are offered with 7-speed DCT and 6-speed AT gearboxes. Both variants were launched at a price of 19.79 lakh (ex-showroom). After the price hike, the variant will come at a price of 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

The X-Line variants of the Seltos are the top-spec versions of the compact SUV. The price of these variants during July launch was 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). However, after the recent price hike, the diesel automatic variant of the Seltos X-Line will cost 20.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

Watch: Kia Seltos 2023 first drive review

Kia has introduced the 1.5-litre turbo petrol as a new engine option in the Seltos SUV. The engine, mated to either a six-speed iMT or 7-speed DCT transmission units, can churn out 158 bhp of power and 253 Nm of peak torque. All the variants of Seltos, which have seen price hike, offer ADAS Level 2 technology.

Kia Seltos is one of the highest selling compact SUV in India. It rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara among others in the segment.

First Published Date: 06 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST
