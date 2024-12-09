Best time to buy Seltos, Sonet, Carens? Kia announces price hike

If you are planning to buy Kia Seltos , Sonet or Carens soon, get ready to pay more unless you purchase by the end of December. The Korean auto giant has announced that all its vehicles will get a price hike from next month. The carmaker is the fifth among top manufacturers in India to announce price hike within a week. Earlier, carmakers like Maruti Suzuki , Hyundai Motor, Mahindra and JSW MG Motor had announced similar measures from January next year.

Kia issued a statement on Monday saying that prices of all its vehicles in India portfolio will be increased with effect from January 1, 2025. The carmaker sells Carnival and EV6 electric SUV besides the Seltos, Sonet and Carens in India. However, the limousine and the EV are unlikely to be affected by the price hike as they are sold in India through the Completely-Built-Unit (CBU) route.

Kia price hike: How much do you need to pay?

Kia has said that the price of the Seltos, Sonet and Carens will go up by around 2 per cent from January. However, Kia has not revealed the amount of price hike on each models yet. Expect the Seltos and Carens to get bigger hikes than the smallest SUV from Kia. The carmaker said that rising input costs including commodity prices and supply chain-related items have forced it to take the decision to pass on some of the burden to its customers.

Car price hike: Others who will increase price soon

Hyundai Motor was the first among the major carmakers to announce price hike across its portfolio last week. The carmaker has said that prices of its cars, including the flagship models like Creta, Venue, Exter, Verna among others will see price hike of up to ₹25,000 depending on models.

Maruti Suzuki followed suit a day later by announcing a price hike on models across its Nexa and Arena brands. India's largest carmaker said prices of its models like Baleno, WagonR, Swift, Fronx, Brezza and Grand Vitara among others will go up by up to 4 per cent from January.

Mahindra and JSW MG Motor also announced price hike on their cars on Friday (December 6). While Mahindra said it will increase the price of its SUVs like Thar Roxx, Scorpio-N and XUV700 among others by up to 3 per cent, JSW MG Motor said that it has decided to hike the prices of Hector, Gloster, COmet and Windsor EV by similar percentage.

