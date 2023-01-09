Kia Seltos, Sonet, Carens and EV6 prices hiked by up to 1 lakh

Korean carmaker Kia has announced hike in prices of most of its cars currently sold in India. As announced earlier, Kia India has hiked the prices of its models by up to ₹1 lakh. Seltos and Sonet SUVs, the Carens MPV as well as the EV6, the first electric vehicle from the carmaker, have all received price increase from January 1. The biggest hike in price has been on the EV6, which was launched last year at a starting price of nearly ₹60 lakh.

The Seltos SUV, Kia's flagship and best-selling model in India, has received the second biggest hike among all the cars from the Korean carmaker. The price of the diesel variants of the compact SUV have received hike of ₹50,000. The hike is uniform for all variants with manual, iMT as well as the automatic variants of Seltos diesel models. The prices now start fro ₹11.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to ₹19.15 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end X-Line variant.

The price of petrol GTX and X-Line variants of the Seltos SUV have now gone up by ₹40,000. The lower HTE, HTK and HTX variants have received price hike of ₹20,000 each in the manual, iMT and IVT versions. The price os Seltos SUV starts from ₹10.69 lakh (ex-showroom) for the HTE 1.5-litre manual variant.

The sub-compact SUV Sonet has received maximum hike of ₹40,000. The hike has been implemented on the diesel variants of the SUV. Price of Sonet diesel models now starts from ₹9.45 lakh (ex-showroom) for the HTE variant and goes up to ₹14.39 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end X-Line automatic variant. The petrol variants of the Sonet have received a hike of up to ₹25,000. The price of petrol variants of the SUV now starts from ₹7.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹13.64 lakh (ex-showroom) for the X-Line DCT variants.

Carens MPV, which has quickly become one of the best-sellers for the Korean carmaker after its launch in February last year, has received bigger hike on its diesel variants. With an increase of ₹45,000, the price of diesel Carens variants starts from 12.15 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹18.45 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end Luxury Plus automatic 7-seater versions. The petrol variants of the Carens have received hike of up to ₹25,000. The price tops out at ₹17.95 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Luxury Plus DCT 7 seater units.

