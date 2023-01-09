HT Auto
Kia Seltos, Sonet, Carens and EV6 prices hiked by up to 1 lakh

Korean carmaker Kia has announced hike in prices of most of its cars currently sold in India. As announced earlier, Kia India has hiked the prices of its models by up to 1 lakh. Seltos and Sonet SUVs, the Carens MPV as well as the EV6, the first electric vehicle from the carmaker, have all received price increase from January 1. The biggest hike in price has been on the EV6, which was launched last year at a starting price of nearly 60 lakh.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 09 Jan 2023, 10:32 AM
Kia India has increased prices of its cars by up to ₹1 lakh from January 1 in one of the steepest hikes this year.
The Seltos SUV, Kia's flagship and best-selling model in India, has received the second biggest hike among all the cars from the Korean carmaker. The price of the diesel variants of the compact SUV have received hike of 50,000. The hike is uniform for all variants with manual, iMT as well as the automatic variants of Seltos diesel models. The prices now start fro 11.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to 19.15 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end X-Line variant.

The price of petrol GTX and X-Line variants of the Seltos SUV have now gone up by 40,000. The lower HTE, HTK and HTX variants have received price hike of 20,000 each in the manual, iMT and IVT versions. The price os Seltos SUV starts from 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom) for the HTE 1.5-litre manual variant.

The sub-compact SUV Sonet has received maximum hike of 40,000. The hike has been implemented on the diesel variants of the SUV. Price of Sonet diesel models now starts from 9.45 lakh (ex-showroom) for the HTE variant and goes up to 14.39 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end X-Line automatic variant. The petrol variants of the Sonet have received a hike of up to 25,000. The price of petrol variants of the SUV now starts from 7.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 13.64 lakh (ex-showroom) for the X-Line DCT variants.

Carens MPV, which has quickly become one of the best-sellers for the Korean carmaker after its launch in February last year, has received bigger hike on its diesel variants. With an increase of 45,000, the price of diesel Carens variants starts from 12.15 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 18.45 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end Luxury Plus automatic 7-seater versions. The petrol variants of the Carens have received hike of up to 25,000. The price tops out at 17.95 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Luxury Plus DCT 7 seater units.

First Published Date: 09 Jan 2023, 10:32 AM IST
TAGS: Kia India Seltos Sonet Carens EV6
