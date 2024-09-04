Kia Seltos, Sonet and Carens get new variant. Check details

Kia India has announced the launch of the Gravity variant of the Sonet, Seltos and the Carens. The new Gravity variant has been launched in order to celebrate Kia India’s fifth anniversary. The brand has also achieved the milestone of one million-unit sales within 59 months.

Joonsu Cho, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India, said "These new trims embody comfort, reliability, and luxury, reinforcing our leadership in innovative recreational vehicles and reshaping mobility preferences. Moreover, the strategic introduction of premium features in these trims will undoubtedly aid in boosting sales and further expanding our segments."

Kia Seltos Gravity variant

Positioned above the HTX variant, the Seltos Gravity trim level gets powered by Smartstream G1.5 Petrol engine mated to either a six speed manual transmission or IVT and is priced at ₹16.63 lakh, ex-showroom and ₹18.06 lakh. The new variant also gets the option for D1.5 CRDi VGT diesel engine mated to a six speed manual transmission and is priced at ₹18.21 lakh.

The Kia Seltos Gravity trim features a dash cam (PIO), a 10.25 inch Digital LCD Cluster, Ventilated Seats for both driver and co-driver, BOSE speaker system, and an Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) with auto-hold. The Gravity trim also gets 17 inch machined wheels, a Glossy Black Rear Spoiler, Body-Coloured door handles, and an exclusive Gravity Emblem (PIO). It is available in three colours—Glacial White Pearl, Aurora Black Pearl, and Dark Gun Metal (Matte).

Kia Sonet Gravity variant

The Kia Sonet Gravity trim level gets the option of 1.2L petrol engine with five speed manual transmission, 1.0L turbo petrol engine with six speed iMT and 1.5L diesel engine mated to six speed manual transmission. The Sonet Gravity variant is priced at ₹10.50 lakh, ex-showroom, 11.20 lakh and 12 lakh respectively.

The Kia Sonet Gravity variant gets white brake callipers, indigo pera seats with navy stitching, a TGS leather knob, spoiler, and 16 inch Alloy Wheels. Additional features include a wireless phone charger, dash cam (PIO), front door armrest, 60:40 split seats, rear adjustable headrests, a rear centre armrest with cup holders, and the Gravity emblem. The Kia Sonet Gravity variant comes in Pearl White, Aurora Black Pearl, and Matte Graphite paint shades.

Kia Carens Gravity variant

The Kia Carens Gravity variant gets powered by 1.5L petrol engine mated to six speed manual transmissions, 1.5L turbo petrol engine mated to six speed iMT or 1.5L diesel engine mated to six speed manual transmissions. The Kia Carens Gravity is priced at ₹12.10 lakh, ex-showroom, 13.50 lakh and 14 lakh respectively.

The Kia Carens Gravity variant has a dash cam, a sunroof, artificial black leather seats, a d-Cut leather steering wheel, leatherette door centre trims and armrests, LED map and room lamps, and the Gravity Emblem. It is positioned above the Premium (O) trim.

