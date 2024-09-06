HT Auto
Kia Seltos prices hiked on select trims by ₹8,000 amidst festive discounts

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Sep 2024, 10:42 AM
Prices on the Kia Seltos HTK, HTK Plus, HTX, HTX Plus, GTX, and X-Line trims have been hiked but the range continues to start from ₹10.90 lakh (ex-showroom)
Kia Seltos 2023
The Kia Seltos remains a top seller for the automaker and prices have been hiked mostly on the mid-level trims of the compact SUV
Kia India has increased prices on select variants of the Seltos compact SUV. Prices on the Kia Seltos HTK, HTK Plus, HTX, HTX Plus, GTX, and X-Line trims have been hiked by up to 8,000. The entry-level variant continues to start from 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, while that of the base diesel variant has been increased by 5,000. The price hike has been announced as the festive season comes closer amidst slowing market demand.

While prices have been hiked, there are no changes to the feature list or mechanicals of the Kia Seltos. The SUV continues to be available with petrol and diesel engine options coupled with multiple transmissions. Power comes from the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine on the lower trims while there’s a 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor tuned for 158 bhp and 253 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed manual, iMT and 7-speed DCT. There’s also the 1.5-litre turbo diesel with manual and automatic transmissions.

Also Read : Kia Seltos, Sonet, and Carens get new Gravity variant. Check details

Kia Seltos Offers

The price hike does come at a time when Kia and dealerships are offering several offers on the Seltos right in time for the festive season. The automaker is offering benefits of up to 60,000 to celebrate the compact SUV’s fifth anniversary. However, dealers are offering bigger benefits including corporate, exchange, and loyalty bonuses, along with cash discounts. Make sure to check with your preferred Kia dealer for the best deals.

New Kia Seltos Gravity

In related news, Kia India recently introduced a new variant of the Seltos. The new Gravity variant brings a host of features to the SUV and is positioned above the HTX trim. Priced from 16.63 lakh (ex-showroom), the Seltos Gravity gets a dashcam, ventilated front seats, a Bose sound system, an electronic parking brake and more.

Also Read : New Kia Carnival bookings begin unofficially. Key facts to know

Kia Seltos Features

The Seltos is loaded to the gills and comes with an Advanced Driver Aids System (ADAS) with 17 active and passive safety features. There’s a new set of LED DRLs, headlamps and taillights. The bumpers have been updated and the tailgate gets a lightbar running across its width. The SUV also comes with larger 18-inch alloy wheels with a gloss-black finish. The cabin sports twin screens with a new automatic climate control system and driver's digital display.

First Published Date: 06 Sep 2024, 10:42 AM IST
