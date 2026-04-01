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Kia Seltos may get new GTX (O) and X-Line (O) variants

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 01 Apr 2026, 13:25 pm
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  • Kia is likely to introduce new top-spec Seltos variants with added features, aiming to strengthen its position in the competitive midsize SUV space.

2026 Kia Seltos
Kia is expected to expand the Seltos lineup with more feature-loaded variants in the coming months.
2026 Kia Seltos
Kia is expected to expand the Seltos lineup with more feature-loaded variants in the coming months.
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Kia appears ready to push the Seltos further upmarket, with new top-spec variants likely to join the lineup in the coming months. Evidence from official safety filings indicates that the SUV could soon get more feature-packed versions than currently offered.

Two new variant names: GTX (O) and X-Line (O) have surfaced in Bharat NCAP documents. These trims are not part of the existing portfolio, pointing to imminent additions above the GTX (A) and X-Line (A). Their positioning suggests a focus on higher equipment levels rather than mechanical changes.

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Feature list likely to expand

The biggest changes are expected inside the cabin. Kia may reintroduce the head-up display, which was dropped in the latest version. Other additions could include a dashcam, an air purifier and a powered front passenger seat. Enhanced seat memory functions and built-in navigation are also likely to be aimed at making these variants more feature-rich than before.

Also Read : Kia EV2 launched globally at €26,600; brand’s smallest electric SUV offers up to 448 km range

Expected equipment and safety

Core features are expected to carry over. These include a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control and a panoramic sunroof. Safety systems should remain comprehensive, with six airbags, ESC, all-wheel disc brakes, TPMS, a 360-degree camera and parking sensors. Level 2 ADAS is also expected to be offered.

Same engine options

No changes are expected under the hood. The SUV should continue with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 160 bhp with a 7-speed DCT, alongside a 1.5-litre diesel generating 116 bhp paired with a 6-speed automatic.

Also Read : Kia Seltos secures perfect 5-star BNCAP safety rating

Expected launch timeline

Kia is likely to introduce these variants around May or June 2026. Prices are expected to fall in the 19 lakh to 22 lakh (ex-showroom) range, placing them above the current top-spec trims.

The Seltos has already seen a strong run this year with its latest update, a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating and cumulative sales crossing 6 lakh units. Adding new flagship trims could help Kia maintain momentum as competition intensifies in the segment.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 01 Apr 2026, 13:25 pm IST

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