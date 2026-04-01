Kia Seltos may get new GTX (O) and X-Line (O) variants

Kia appears ready to push the Seltos further upmarket, with new top-spec variants likely to join the lineup in the coming months. Evidence from official safety filings indicates that the SUV could soon get more feature-packed versions than currently offered.

Two new variant names: GTX (O) and X-Line (O) have surfaced in Bharat NCAP documents. These trims are not part of the existing portfolio, pointing to imminent additions above the GTX (A) and X-Line (A). Their positioning suggests a focus on higher equipment levels rather than mechanical changes.

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Feature list likely to expand

The biggest changes are expected inside the cabin. Kia may reintroduce the head-up display, which was dropped in the latest version. Other additions could include a dashcam, an air purifier and a powered front passenger seat. Enhanced seat memory functions and built-in navigation are also likely to be aimed at making these variants more feature-rich than before.

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Expected equipment and safety

Core features are expected to carry over. These include a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control and a panoramic sunroof. Safety systems should remain comprehensive, with six airbags, ESC, all-wheel disc brakes, TPMS, a 360-degree camera and parking sensors. Level 2 ADAS is also expected to be offered.

Same engine options

No changes are expected under the hood. The SUV should continue with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 160 bhp with a 7-speed DCT, alongside a 1.5-litre diesel generating 116 bhp paired with a 6-speed automatic.

Also Read : Kia Seltos secures perfect 5-star BNCAP safety rating

Expected launch timeline

Kia is likely to introduce these variants around May or June 2026. Prices are expected to fall in the ₹19 lakh to ₹22 lakh (ex-showroom) range, placing them above the current top-spec trims.

The Seltos has already seen a strong run this year with its latest update, a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating and cumulative sales crossing 6 lakh units. Adding new flagship trims could help Kia maintain momentum as competition intensifies in the segment.

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