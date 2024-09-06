Copyright © HT Media Limited
Kia Seltos Gravity launched at 16.63 lakh. Check what the new variant offers

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 06 Sep 2024, 15:45 PM
Kia India has released a new variant for all three ICE-powered SUVs in its lineup to celebrate its fifth anniversary and it brings cosmetic additions alongside new features and exclusive Indigo Pera leatherette seats.

Kia India has recently launched a new ‘Gravity’ variant for the Seltos in India priced at 16.63 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Gravity variant also extends to the Sonet, and Carens models in the brand's lineup and comes right in time for the festive season. The South Korean carmaker has brought the new variant to celebrate its fifth anniversary and the one million unit sales milestone in India.

The Kia Seltos Gravity is positioned above the HTX model and brings cosmetic enhancements alongside multiple feature additions. The feature list includes leatherette seats, new alloy wheel options, a dashcam, a sunroof, and more.

Additional accessibility features include adjustable headrests, armrests with cupholders, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Importantly, the new features that the Gravity trim brings to the Kia Seltos will not be shared with the other models in the carmaker’s lineup.

Kia Seltos Gravity: New Features

Among the list of features that the Kia Seltos Gravity variant brings to the table are a dual camera dashcam, EPB with auto hold, and two machined alloy wheel options alongside exclusive Gravity emblems.

With the new variant, the Kia Seltos comes bearing features such as a dashcam with dual camera (PIO), electronic parking brake with auto hold, a 10.25-inch digital infotainment screen, and an eight-speaker Bose sound system. The cabin is further fitted with ventilated seats in the front, a digital instrument cluster, six airbags and a panoramic sunroof alongside dual-zone automatic climate control.

The Kia Seltos Gravity rides on 17-inch alloy wheels that can either be finished in Matt Grey or Crystal Cut. The new Gravity variant further receives body-coloured door handles, a glossy black rear spoiler, and the exclusive Gravity emblem. Kia offers seven colour options for the Seltos in this variant and has upholstered Indigo Pera leatherette seats for the cabin.

Kia Seltos Gravity Prices

VariantsPrices (ex-showroom)
Smartstream G1.5 6MT 16.63 lakh
Smartstream G1.5 IVT 18.06 lakh
1.5L CRDi VGT 6MT 18.21 lakh

Variants-wise pricing of Kia Seltos Gravity

The Seltos Gravity variant is available with two engine and two gearbox options and it can be had in three distinct configurations. The Smartstream 1.5-litre petrol engine can either be had with an iVT (CVT) or a six-speed manual transmission, and this variant is priced at the aforementioned 16.63 lakh (ex-showroom). The second variant is the diesel unit – the 1.5-litre CRDi VGT – and this can only be mated to a six-speed manual. With the diesel configuration, the Kia Seltos Gravity will fetch an ex-showroom price of 18.21 lakh.

First Published Date: 06 Sep 2024, 15:45 PM IST
