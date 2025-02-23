Kia Seltos gets updated with new variants and features. Here's what the SUV gets

Copyright © HT Media Limited
The Kia Seltos was first launched in India in 2019 and later in 2023, the facelift of the compact SUV was launched. Since then, Kia has been constantly updating the Seltos lineup. While last year, the compact SUV saw addition of new variants, in 2025, the Kia Seltos has again been updated with new variants and features. The 2025 Kia Seltos does not get any visual or mechanical changes, however, it gets a rejigged lineup along with new variants. With these new additions, the Seltos is now offered in a total of 24 trims across various configurations. The pricing for the updated Seltos begins at ₹11.13 Lakhs for the HTE(O) variant and reaches up to ₹20.50 Lakhs for the X-Line model. Here’s what the updates are.
With the update, Kia has introduced a new entry level variant in the Seltos lineup. The new HTE (O) is priced at ₹11.13 lakh, ex-showroom, making it one of the most expensive entry points for any of the compact SUVs available in India. It is equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen that offers Bluetooth connectivity and comes connected to a 6-speaker audio system and with a steering wheel featuring audio controls.
The Kia Seltos HTK(O) is priced from ₹12.99 lakh, ex-showroom. It gets a panoramic sunroof, 16-inch alloy wheels, roof rails and a rear wiper equipped with a washer as well as a defogger. Additionally, it includes cruise control, illuminated power windows across all doors, and a mood lamp that integrates sound to enhance the atmosphere. Kia has also added a smart key with a motion sensor.
The HTK+(O) variant, priced from ₹14.39 lakh, significantly enhances the driving experience through its striking 17-inch alloy wheels and option for IVT or automatic transmission. The LED Headlamps are complemented by a Turn Signal LED Sequence Light and LED Fog Lamps. On the exterior, it gets glossy black radiator grille, along with Auto Fold ORVMs while for the boot, it gets a functional parcel tray. Additional premium features include a chrome belt line, an artificial leather knob, an enchanting mood lamp, and a Smart Key equipped with a Motion Sensor.
