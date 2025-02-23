Kia Seltos gets updated with new variants and features. Here's what the SUV gets

The Kia Seltos was first launched in India in 2019 and later in 2023, the facelift of the compact SUV was launched. Since then, Kia has been constantly updating the Seltos lineup. While last year, the compact SUV saw addition of new variants, in 2025, the Kia Seltos has again been updated with new variants and features. The 2025 Kia Seltos does not get any visual or mechanical changes, however, it gets a rejigged lineup along with new variants. With these new additions, the Seltos is now offered in a total of 24 trims across various configurations. The pricing for the updated Seltos begins at ₹11.13 Lakhs for the HTE(O) variant and reaches up to ₹20.50 Lakhs for the X-Line model. Here’s what the updates are.