Kia Seltos facelift unveiled in India, gets updated looks and is armed with ADAS

Kia Seltos 2023 has been officially unveiled in India. The Seltos was the debut product for Kia when it came to India for the first time ever, back in 2019. It has been a runaway hit for the brand despite a long list of rivals and the updated model will now look to inject a fresh dose of momentum.

The Kia Seltos mid-size SUV has been powering the company's sales for the past four years but while demand was in the positive, the model had started appearing just a bid jaded in the face of all the new and updated rivals also competing in the field of play. But the latest Kia Seltos is looking at hitting back at all of these rivals courtesy some very significant updates.

The Seltos is manufactured at the Kia facility in Anantpur (Andhra Pradesh) which was established at an initial investment cost of $1.1 billion. Soon after making its India debut though, Kia had to suspend production at the plant owing to Covid-19-related restrictions. But much like most other manufacturers, the company has gotten back to sprinting since the lockdown period ended and is now banking on the updates Seltos to make a deeper mark in the minds of potential buyers.

What to expect from 2023 Kia Seltos facelift?

The Kia Seltos facelift is making some very big promises and several teaser images revealed so far have showcased design updates on the outside and new features in the cabin.

2023 Kia Seltos design

The latest Kia Seltos gets a new face - hence the facelift, with the LED DRLs and the LED headlight design undergoing a change. The radiator grille along with the bumper too have been updated. At the back, the rear lights have been modified and an LED light bar has now been integrated. There is a thick skid plate to add to the muscular appeal of the otherwise stylish SUV. And then there is a new design on the alloy wheels.

2023 Kia Seltos cabin updates

The new Kia Seltos boasts of a large dual screen setup which sees the infotainment screen and driver display seamlessly merging as one stretched unit. This is the same design element that is already on the new Carens as well. The upholstery is new while the feature list now includes automatic climate control, push-button start and a panoramic sunroof.

2023 Kia Seltos comes with ADAS

The most significant update on the new Seltos is the addition of ADAS or Advanced Driver Assistance Systems. There are 17 ADAS features on offer.

