Kia Seltos facelift bookings begin at dealerships ahead of debut in July

Select Kia dealerships across India have unofficially commenced accepting pre-bookings for the Seltos facelift in the country. Prospective customers can pre-book the Kia Seltos facelift for a token of ₹25,000, dealerships have confirmed to HT Auto. Kia showrooms also confirmed that it is converting existing bookings of the Seltos to the facelifted version due to the high waiting period.

The Kia Seltos facelift is slated to go on sale in July this year, four years after it kickstarted the Korean automaker’s innings in India. The Seltos has been a fantastic seller for the company bringing several segment-first features and the new iteration will see updates on the styling, features and comfort front. Internationally, the Seltos facelift was launched last year.

The 2023 Kia Seltos facelift will arrive with a redesigned front grille, reworked LED DRLs, and a revised taillight design. The tailgate will be tweaked as well as part of the mid-lifecycle changes. The profile will remain the same barring the new alloy wheels on the SUV. The India-specific update is expected to get the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, on the same lines as the international version.

The Kia Seltos facelift for India is likely to be identical to the new US-spec version but could get market specific changes

The new Seltos is also expected to feature ADAS bringing features like blindspot 0monitoring, adaptive cruise control, Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), lane-keep assist and more. It will continue to offer six airbags, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), VSM, Hill Assist, Brake Assist, ABS with EBD and more.

Engine options on the 2023 Kia Seltos facelift will include the familiar 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with manual and IMT gearbox options. There will also be the new 1.5-litre turbo petrol replacing the current 1.4 engine that debuted on the Kia Carens earlier in the year. Lastly, the 1.5-litre turbo diesel is expected to continue with manual and automatic transmissions. Prices should start from around ₹10.5 lakh, going up to ₹20 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant. The SUV will now be more capable to take on rivals including the MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and the segment-leader Hyundai Creta.

