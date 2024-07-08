Kia Seltos and Sonet get five new variants. Check details

Kia India is making significant changes to the trim line-up for its Seltos and Sonet SUVs. This update is aimed at offering the customers more choices, feature upgrades across trims, and a budget-friendly turbo option. The most notable change is the introduction of four new GTX variants for both models.

These variants offer buyers additional powertrain combinations with both petrol DCT and diesel AT options. The Kia Seltos now has 21 variants, while the Sonet boasts an even wider range with 22. For Kia Sonet buyers, the company has introduced the Smartstream G1.0 HTK iMT variant. This trim features a turbocharged petrol engine, making it the first Sonet with a turbo option under ₹10 lakh.

Enhanced features across trims

The new GTX variant of the Kia Seltos now offers features like ADAS and a 360-degree camera, which are not found on the HTX trim in the Seltos. Similarly, lower trims in the Kia Sonet now come with features like ISOFIX child seat anchor points and a wireless phone charger.

Kia recently expanded the trim options for both the Sonet and Seltos SUVs with the introduction of the GTX variant. This new trim slots between the existing HTX+ and GTX+ trims, offering buyers additional features at a competitive price point. The Sonet GTX starts at ₹13,70,900 (ex-showroom), while the Seltos GTX starts at ₹18,99,900 (ex-showroom).

There are some key distinctions between the GTX trims for the Seltos and Sonet. The Seltos GTX boasts larger 18-inch alloy wheels compared to the Sonet's 16-inch options. Additionally, the Sonet GTX misses out on the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) technology included in both the standard Sonet variants and the Seltos GTX.

Kia is also expanding the appeal of the Seltos X-Line variant with a new Aurora Black Pearl colour option offering a all-black glossy finish. This complements the existing Matt Graphite option.

Kia India emphasises its commitment to customer-centricity with these updates. The wider selection of trims, new engine option, and feature upgrades across the range is aimed at providing buyers with the latest technology, features, and value for their money.

