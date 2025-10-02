Kia sales slip 3.5% year-on-year in September, even as monthly sales climb 15.8%

Kia India reported its sales for September 2025, and the automaker sold 22,700 units last month, registering a 3.5 per cent decline in volumes when compared to 23,523 units sold in September 2024. While the automaker’s year-on-year volumes remained low, it posted a strong hike in monthly sales, registering a 15.8 per cent growth compared to 19,608 units sold in August this year.

Kia's sales recovery fuelled by festive momentum, GST cut

Kia’s strong recovery in monthly sales comes on the heels of a positive festive sentiment fuelled by the recent reduction in GST rates. The substantial hike in volumes provides insight into Kia’s ability to stay competitive amidst challenging market conditions, capitalising on the recent market changes.

Kia Monthly Sales Volume September 22,700 units August 19,608 units July 22,135 units June 20,625 units May 22,315 units April 23,623 units

Kia’s year-to-date sales also recorded strong growth with the carmaker selling 206,582 units between April and September 2025, witnessing a 7.2 per cent growth when compared to 192,690 units sold during the same period last year. With respect to exports, Kia shipped 2,606 units overseas last month.

Speaking about the renewed demand, Atul Sood, Senior VP, Sales & Marketing, Kia India, said, “September 2025 marks a significant milestone for Kia India, driven by the positive impact of GST reforms and the festive season demand. The streamlined taxation framework has enhanced affordability and encouraged stronger customer engagement across our product portfolio. This robust growth reflects the enduring trust customers place in our brand, the strength of our innovative and feature-rich lineup, and our commitment to delivering superior mobility solutions."

The recent GST reforms have not only simplified taxation on vehicles but also reduced the cost of components. This, coupled with the onset of the festive season, has seen a renewed interest in customers who were delaying new car purchases. Kia’s range in India comprises the Sonet, Carens, Carens Clavis, Seltos, Syros, and Carnival, which have seen a price reduction between ₹50,000 and ₹4.5 lakh, depending on the model. Meanwhile, prices for its EV range, comprising the Carens Clavis EV, EV6, and EV9 remain unchanged.

