Kia registers 24% growth in February, new Syros contributes over 21% to total sales

Kia India reported its sales for February 2025, and the automaker recorded a 23.8 per cent growth year-on-year. The company sold 25,026 units last month, against 20,200 units sold in February 2024. The automaker saw a sales consistent performance across its range with the newly launched Kia Syros contributing 21.7 per cent to the brand’s total sales.

Sonet leads Kia's sales in February

Kia India sold 5,245 units of the Syros in February and has an order book of over 20,000 bookings for the new subcompact SUV. Meanwhile, the Kia Sonet was the brand’s bestseller with 7,598 units, followed by the Seltos with 6,446 units sold. The Kia Carens MPV was the brand’s most consistent performer, with 5,318 units dispatched last month. The new Carnival has been receiving a strong response with 239 units sold. Kia further revealed that about 46 per cent of its buyers opt for the top variants. With respect to exports, Kia shipped 2,042 units in February to over 70 international markets.

Speaking about its strong sales, Hardeep Singh Brar, Senior Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing - Kia India, said, “Kia India continues to grow steadily, driven by strong customer demand and our commitment to delivering cutting-edge mobility solutions. The overwhelming response to the Syros reaffirms our belief that Indian consumers seek the best in automotive excellence, with 46 per cent of buyers opting for top variants. At the same time, our core models (Sonet, Seltos, and Carens) continue to witness strong sales numbers, highlighting their enduring popularity across segments."

Kia EV6 Facelift to be launched soon

Kia is now gearing up to introduce the EV6 facelift that made its India debut at the 2025 Auto Expo. The updated electric SUV will arrive with cosmetic and feature upgrades, as well as a larger 84 kWh battery pack with over 650 km of range. The company is also betting big on the new Syros, positioned between the Sonet and Seltos, to drive its sales.

