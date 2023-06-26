Over 30,000 Kia Carens recalled in India. Is your's on the list?

Kia has issued a recall of the Carens three-row utility vehicle, its third best-selling model in India. The carmaker announced on Monday that more than 30,000 Carens models have been recalled to update software. This is the second time Kia has recalled Carens MPV since it was launched in February last year. Recently Kia had updated the three-row vehicle with new OBD2 compliant BS6 Phase 2 engines.

According to the Korean auto giant, total of 30,297 units of Carens have been recalled. The carmaker said the recalled units were manufactured between September 2022 and February 2023.

Announcing the fresh recall, the carmaker said that it 'conducts regular checks and rigorous testing of components, governed by brand's global standard'. The carmaker will inspect the units and, if required, offer a free software update to all the affected customers. "The recall campaign has been initiated to inspect any potential error in the cluster booting process that may cause the cluster to go blank," the carmaker said in a statement.

Last time Kia had recalled Carens was in May last year, about three months after its launch. More than 4,000 units of the three-row MPV were recalled last year due to software-related issues.

Watch: Kia Carens: First Drive Review

In March this year, Kia updated Carens with updated petrol engines that are now E20 fuel ready. The three-row utility vehicle now comes with the brand-new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine which has replaced the 1.4-litre T-GDI motor. The carmaker has also introduced the 6-speed iMT gearbox in Carens along with the 7-speed DCT gearbox. Kia has also added the updated 1.5-litre diesel engine that also powers the 2023 Seltos. The engine is now capable of churning out around 114 bhp of maximum power.

Carens is one of the best-selling models from the Korean auto giant in India. In May, Kia sold 4,612 units of Carens across the country. In April this year, Kia introduced a new Luxury Option variant on the Carens. It is available only on the automatic versions with both petrol and diesel engine options. The price of Kia Carens starts from ₹10.45 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹18.45 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end version.

