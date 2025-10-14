Kia offers benefits of up to 1.5 lakh this Diwali; Check details…

As the festive season kicks in, Kia India has rolled out attractive Diwali offers across its lineup, providing customers with benefits of up to ₹1.5 lakh on select models. The move comes amid a price adjustment following the revised GST 2.0 structure, making mass-market cars more affordable for buyers.

The offers are valid until 31st October 2025 and apply to the limited stock, giving buyers an incentive to book their preferred models before the festive rush ends.

What are the offers?

Kia’s festive benefits combine exchange benefits and corporate benefits, allowing buyers to maximise savings. Here's a model-wise breakdown:

Model Exchange Benefits Corporate Benefits Total Benefits Ex-Showroom Price* Kia Sonet Up to ₹ 20,000 Up to ₹ 15,000 Up to ₹ 85,000 ₹ 7,30,138 Kia Syros Up to ₹ 40,000 Up to ₹ 15,000 Up to ₹ 1,19,000 ₹ 8,67,000 Kia Seltos Up to ₹ 30,000 Up to ₹ 15,000 Up to ₹ 1,36,000 ₹ 10,79,000 Kia Carens - Up to ₹ 15,000 Up to ₹ 55,000 ₹ 10,47,000 Kia Carens Clavis - Up to ₹ 15,000 Up to ₹ 15,000 ₹ 11,18,000 Kia Carnival Up to ₹ 1,00,000 Up to ₹ 50,000 Up to ₹ 1,50,000 - *Ex-showroom prices are approximate. Benefits valid on limited stock.

Kia Sonet

The Kia Sonet, a compact SUV, is available with exchange benefits of up to ₹20,000 and corporate benefits of up to ₹15,000, totalling ₹85,000 in festive benefits. The ex-showroom price starts at ₹7,30,138.

Kia Syros

The Kia Syros offers exchange benefits of up to ₹40,000 and corporate benefits of up to ₹15,000, totalling ₹1,19,000 in festive benefits. Prices start from ₹8,67,000 (ex-showroom).

Kia Seltos

The Kia Seltos, competing with the Hyundai Creta, is offered with exchange benefits of up to ₹30,000 and corporate benefits of up to ₹15,000, totalling ₹1,36,000 in savings. Ex-showroom prices start at ₹10,79,000.

Kia Carens

The Kia Carens MPV is available with corporate benefits of up to ₹15,000, offering total benefits of ₹55,000. The ex-showroom price begins at ₹10,47,000.

Kia Carens Clavis

The recently launched Kia Carens Clavis is available at a starting price of ₹11,18,000, with corporate benefits of up to ₹15,000, making it slightly more affordable.

Kia Carnival

The top-end Kia Carnival offers exchange benefits of up to ₹1,00,000 and corporate benefits of up to ₹50,000, bringing total festive benefits to ₹1,50,000.

From compact SUVs to premium MPVs, these offers make both luxury and family-focused vehicles more accessible. Buyers should confirm availability and pricing with local dealerships, as offers are valid until 31st October 2025 or until stock lasts.

