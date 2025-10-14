HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Kia Offers Benefits Of Up To 1.5 Lakh This Diwali; Check Details…

Kia offers benefits of up to 1.5 lakh this Diwali; Check details…

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 14 Oct 2025, 18:10 pm
Follow us on:
Google Preferred Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Google Preferred Source Ribbon

  • Kia India offers Diwali benefits of up to 1.5 lakh across SUVs and MPVs until 31st October 2025.

Kia 2025 range
Kia is offering discounts across its lineup, including models like the Seltos, Syros and Carens.
Kia 2025 range
Kia is offering discounts across its lineup, including models like the Seltos, Syros and Carens.
View Personalised Offers on
Kia EV9 arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

As the festive season kicks in, Kia India has rolled out attractive Diwali offers across its lineup, providing customers with benefits of up to 1.5 lakh on select models. The move comes amid a price adjustment following the revised GST 2.0 structure, making mass-market cars more affordable for buyers.

Check Offers icon
Check Offers icon
Preferred Source Banner
Preferred Source Banner

The offers are valid until 31st October 2025 and apply to the limited stock, giving buyers an incentive to book their preferred models before the festive rush ends.

What are the offers?

Kia’s festive benefits combine exchange benefits and corporate benefits, allowing buyers to maximise savings. Here's a model-wise breakdown:

ModelExchange BenefitsCorporate BenefitsTotal BenefitsEx-Showroom Price*
Kia SonetUp to 20,000Up to 15,000Up to 85,000 7,30,138
Kia SyrosUp to 40,000Up to 15,000Up to 1,19,000 8,67,000
Kia SeltosUp to 30,000Up to 15,000Up to 1,36,000 10,79,000
Kia Carens-Up to 15,000Up to 55,000 10,47,000
Kia Carens Clavis-Up to 15,000Up to 15,000 11,18,000
Kia CarnivalUp to 1,00,000Up to 50,000Up to 1,50,000-

*Ex-showroom prices are approximate. Benefits valid on limited stock.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Kia Ev9 (HT Auto photo)
Kia EV9
BatteryCapacity Icon99.8 kWh Range Icon561 km
₹ 1.30 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Kia Ev5 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia EV5
₹ 30 - 45 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 11.41 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Ev6 (HT Auto photo)
Kia EV6
BatteryCapacity Icon84 kWh Range Icon663 km
₹ 65.97 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.19 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Sorento (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Sorento
Engine Icon3298.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Kia Sonet

The Kia Sonet, a compact SUV, is available with exchange benefits of up to 20,000 and corporate benefits of up to 15,000, totalling 85,000 in festive benefits. The ex-showroom price starts at 7,30,138.

Kia Syros

The Kia Syros offers exchange benefits of up to 40,000 and corporate benefits of up to 15,000, totalling 1,19,000 in festive benefits. Prices start from 8,67,000 (ex-showroom).

Kia Seltos

The Kia Seltos, competing with the Hyundai Creta, is offered with exchange benefits of up to 30,000 and corporate benefits of up to 15,000, totalling 1,36,000 in savings. Ex-showroom prices start at 10,79,000.

Kia Carens

The Kia Carens MPV is available with corporate benefits of up to 15,000, offering total benefits of 55,000. The ex-showroom price begins at 10,47,000.

Kia Carens Clavis

The recently launched Kia Carens Clavis is available at a starting price of 11,18,000, with corporate benefits of up to 15,000, making it slightly more affordable.

Kia Carnival

The top-end Kia Carnival offers exchange benefits of up to 1,00,000 and corporate benefits of up to 50,000, bringing total festive benefits to 1,50,000.

From compact SUVs to premium MPVs, these offers make both luxury and family-focused vehicles more accessible. Buyers should confirm availability and pricing with local dealerships, as offers are valid until 31st October 2025 or until stock lasts.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 14 Oct 2025, 18:10 pm IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.