Kia launches the K8, the first model under the brand's new logo

South Korea's second-largest automaker Kia Corporation launched the K8 sedan in its home market on Thursday. The new Kia K8 sedan is also the Korean carmaker’s first model with the new brand logo.

The new K8 sedan will be powered by three choice of engines - a 2.5-litre or a 3.5-litre petrol and a 3.5-litre petrol engine with liquefied petroleum injection. The model with a 1.6-litre turbo hybrid gasoline engine will also be released next month, the company said in a statement.

The 5-metre long sedan has undergone a few design upgrades. At the front it gets a revised tiger nose grille which also house the new logo. The grille no longer has a frame to fit into a clean and “futuristic" front face with “diamond" patterns. Remaining pragmatic, the rear of the K8 has a tailgate. The interior of the K8 plays between classicism, luxury and new technologies with its two 12-inch screens.

Kia has received 24,000 pre-orders for the new sedan in the past 12 working days, already hitting 30% of its sales target of 80,000 units this year, the automaker said.

"The company expects an impact of the chip shortage on the production of K8, but it will make efforts to deliver the vehicles ordered without too much delay," said an official.

Kia plans to launch the new model in overseas markets in the second half of this year, he said.

The K8 is equipped with advanced safety features, such as highway driving assistance, forward collision prevention, navigation-based intelligent cruise control, blind spot collision prevention and prevention systems. rear transverse collisions.

Its price ranges from $ 29,000 to $ 40,000 (converted to roughly between ₹21.70 lakh and ₹29.92 lakh) depending on the variants.

In January, the company changed its corporate name from Kia Motors to Kia Corporation, noting that the brand is moving away from its traditional business model focused on manufacturing. Kia has also changed her brand tagline to "Movement that inspires" instead of "The Power to Surprise." A corporate slogan is a short phrase that follows its brand name in advertisements and marketing materials.