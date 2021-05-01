Kia launches 2021 Seltos and Sonet facelift SUVs in India

Kia India launched the facelift versions of two of its best-selling models in the country – 2021 Seltos and 2021 Sonet SUVs. Both facelift versions of Sonet and Seltos come with multiple new features. Several features from higher variants have also been passed on to the lower variants.

Bookings for the 2021 Seltos and Sonet SUVs are now open. The price of 2021 Kia Seltos starts at ₹9,95,000 (ex-showroom, pan-India), and 2021 Kia Sonet price starts at ₹6,79,000 (ex-showroom, pan-India).

Kia has introduced paddle shifters in both Seltos and Sonet SUVs. After Sonet SUV, the iMT technology will now be available for Seltos too. The Seltos with iMT will be available in the 1.5 Petrol HTK+ variant. This feature is going to be segment-first since Hyundai has not introduced the iMT technology in Creta despite having the same feature in Venue which rivals Sonet.

Kia has also introduced another premium variant on the refreshed Seltos – 1.4T-GDI Petrol GTX (O). In case of refreshed Sonet, the most popular HTX trim will now be available with Automatic options – HTX 7DCT (1.0T-GDI Petrol) and HTX 6AT (1.5 Diesel).

Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kia India said, "The refreshed editions of Seltos and Sonet mark the first steps towards our transformation in India and reiterate our new brand purpose of inspiring consumers through products, services and their experiences with the brand. The evolving needs of the customers are at the heart of our product strategy. Since launch, the Seltos and Sonet have been creating benchmarks in their respective segments, and with the additional variants, safety and convenience features, we are taking the game a notch higher. I am confident that Indian customers will keep showering their love on our products, and with these refreshed versions, we are ready to win India’s heart once again."

The 2021 Seltos will have 17 new features like first-in-segment Smart Pure Air Purifier with ‘Virus and Bacteria’ Protection. Kia claims it can effectively clean the air and kill bacteria and virus. It also has Remote Engine Start in Manual transmission, Wireless Phone projection on the car’s touchscreen, Over the Air (OTA) map updates, Additional Voice Commands on UVO connected car system including command to operate sunroof, driver window control.

Kia has also extended the Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Brake Assist (BA), Hill Assist Control (HAC) features to lower variants of the Seltos SUV. There are multiple new seat material and colour options which add to the plushness of the interiors of the new Seltos.

The 2021 Sonet gets as many as 10 new features like the first-in-segment Rear Door Sunshade Curtains and Voice command to operate the sunroof. It also gets features like Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Brake Assist (BA), Hill Assist Control (HAC) in the lower variants.