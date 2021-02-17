Kia K8 shows what the brand’s new age sedans would look like

South Korean auto major Kia Corporation has revealed the K8 premium sedan that is the first model after the automaker’s rebranding strategy was announced. The Kia K8 showcases the brand’s new design identity as well as the contemporary new Kia logo.

As the automaker claims, focusing on modern, premium quality and dynamic performance, the Kia K8 sedan shows an upmarket sports sedan that will build on the success of the K7, also known as Cadenza in some markets. The production model of the K8 sedan is expected to launch later this year.

(Also Read: Hyundai unveils interior image of Ioniq 5 electric car ahead of world premiere)

Talking about the design, the Kia K8 sedan shows a frameless ‘tiger nose’ grille with sleek LED headlamps. The front fascia reminds of the outgoing Kia models with a hint of what’s coming in the new generation models from the brand. A sleek and smooth side profile with muscular large wheels, dropping shoulders, sturdy-looking fastback rear profile are among other design elements of the car. The rear boasts boomerang-shaped LED taillights that are connected with a wide reflector strip, just below the lip spoiler.

The elongated sporty sedan measures 5,015 mm in length and claimed to have taken design inspiration from yachts.

Talking about the design of the sedan, Head of Kia Global Design Center and Senior Vice President Karim Habib said that the K8 pays homage to K7 while moving towards the automaker’s new brand values. “Following our recent company rebrand, we keep moving toward our new brand values with a new model – the K8. This modern sedan has been designed with innovation and elegance at its very core. While paying homage to the K7, the K8 looks to the future. Its progressive exterior takes on character and emotion, and combines those qualities with an expressive looking front and a dynamic swooping rear, giving the K8 a high-quality, premium presence that takes direct inspiration from some of the world’s most technically advanced yachts," he added.

The cabin of this sedan is expected to be equally elegant in line with the exterior. Kia claims that K8’s cabin will be simple and ergonomic upholding the design, technology, and modernity of the outgoing K7. Also, the car is claimed to be offering a comfortable yet high-performance driving experience.