Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Kia India Sells 27,610 Units In February 2026, Its Highest Ever For The Month

Kia India sells 27,610 units in February 2026, its highest-ever for the month

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 01 Mar 2026, 19:06 pm
Follow us on:

  • Kia India recorded its highest-ever February sales in 2026, dispatching 27,610 units, up 10.3% year-on-year. The Seltos and Sonet remained key contributors to the overall volumes.

Kia Seltos

Kia India reported its highest-ever February sales in 2026, dispatching 27,610 units. The company had sold 25,026 units in February 2025, translating to a year-on-year growth of 10.3 per cent.

Limited Time Deals on Popular cars

Tata Sierra
₹ 11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Mahindra BE 6
₹ 18.9 - 27.65 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
VinFast VF7
₹ 21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Mahindra XEV 9S
₹ 19.95 - 30.2 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Mahindra Scorpio N
₹ 13.49 - 24.34 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Kia Seltos
₹ 10.99 - 20.19 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now

This is the second consecutive month in 2026 in which the carmaker has posted double-digit year-on-year growth.

The Seltos and Sonet continued to account for a significant share of overall volumes during the month. The Carens Clavis and Clavis EV also contributed to total dispatches, while the Carnival remained part of the brand’s premium MPV portfolio.

Trending Cars

Find more Cars
Lamborghini Urus
Engine Icon3999 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 4.18 Cr
Compare View Offers
VinFast VF7
BatteryCapacity Icon70.8 kWh Range Icon532 km
₹ 21.89 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon682 km
₹ 18.90 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Tata Sierra
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.49 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 13.49 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon679 km
₹ 19.95 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

Kia India said demand was supported by its product mix, which includes SUVs, MPVs and electric vehicles, along with features such as ADAS and connected car technology offered across select models.

The company’s sales and service network currently spans 849 touchpoints across 382 cities. It also operates 122 Certified Pre-Owned outlets.

Kia India indicated it will continue to focus on expanding its EV presence and maintaining growth momentum through 2026.

Mr Atul Sood, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Kia India, said, “Our record February performance is a testimony to the growing trust of Indian consumers in Kia brand. The strong response across our portfolio — including All-New Seltos, Sonet and the Clavis line-up highlights our well-thought-out strategy and the agility to adapt with the evolving customer aspirations, including the shift towards electric mobility. We are not merely responding to market trends, but shaping them through innovation, premium design, advanced technology, and a relentless focus on delivering customer value."

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 01 Mar 2026, 19:03 pm IST
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS