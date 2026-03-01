HT Auto
Kia India Sells 27,610 Units In February 2026, Its Highest Ever For The Month

Kia India sells 27,610 units in February 2026, its highest-ever for the month

By: HT Auto Desk
01 Mar 2026, 19:06 pm
  • Kia India recorded its highest-ever February sales in 2026, dispatching 27,610 units, up 10.3% year-on-year. The Seltos and Sonet remained key contributors to the overall volumes.

2026 Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
2026 Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos

Kia India reported its highest-ever February sales in 2026, dispatching 27,610 units. The company had sold 25,026 units in February 2025, translating to a year-on-year growth of 10.3 per cent.

This is the second consecutive month in 2026 in which the carmaker has posted double-digit year-on-year growth.

The Seltos and Sonet continued to account for a significant share of overall volumes during the month. The Carens Clavis and Clavis EV also contributed to total dispatches, while the Carnival remained part of the brand’s premium MPV portfolio.

Kia India said demand was supported by its product mix, which includes SUVs, MPVs and electric vehicles, along with features such as ADAS and connected car technology offered across select models.

The company’s sales and service network currently spans 849 touchpoints across 382 cities. It also operates 122 Certified Pre-Owned outlets.

Kia India indicated it will continue to focus on expanding its EV presence and maintaining growth momentum through 2026.

Mr Atul Sood, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Kia India, said, “Our record February performance is a testimony to the growing trust of Indian consumers in Kia brand. The strong response across our portfolio — including All-New Seltos, Sonet and the Clavis line-up highlights our well-thought-out strategy and the agility to adapt with the evolving customer aspirations, including the shift towards electric mobility. We are not merely responding to market trends, but shaping them through innovation, premium design, advanced technology, and a relentless focus on delivering customer value."

First Published Date: 01 Mar 2026, 19:03 pm IST

