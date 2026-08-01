Kia India July 2026 wholesale dispatches grow 27.4% to 28,200 units

Kia India dispatched 28,200 vehicles to dealerships in July 2026, registering a 27.4 percent year-on-year increase over 22,135 units in the same month last year. The automaker said this was its highest July wholesale volume since commencing operations in India.

Year-to-date dispatches stand at 1.91 lakh units, up 16.8%

Between January and July 2026, Kia India's wholesale dispatches reached 191,949 units, compared to 164,274 units during the corresponding period in 2025. This represents a year-to-date growth of 16.8 per cent.

Seltos and Sonet lead volumes

According to Kia, the Seltos remained its highest-volume model during the period, averaging more than 10,000 wholesale units per month since January. The company also reported year-to-date growth of 75.7 per cent for the Seltos and 34.5 per cent for the Sonet.

Kia said the Carens, Carens Clavis and MY26 Syros also contributed to its July performance. The automaker added that the recently launched Carens Clavis EV has continued to receive customer demand, while the Syros EV has received strong initial bookings since its launch.

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Atul Sood, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Kia India, said the company's best-ever July wholesale performance reflected sustained customer demand across its portfolio. He added that the Seltos and Sonet continued to drive volumes, while the Carens Clavis, MY26 Syros and Carens Clavis EV also contributed to growth. Sood further said the newly launched Syros EV has received an encouraging customer response, adding that Kia will continue to focus on expanding its EV portfolio and enhancing the ownership experience.

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