Kia Carens price increased by this much, second hike since launch

The price hike on Kia Carens varies depending on the variant one chooses to buy. According to the new price list, the 1.4 DCT Luxury plus 6 seater version gets the smallest hike.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 03 Nov 2022, 08:51 AM
Kia has increased the price of Carens, its latest three-row MPV in India, from this month. The price hike, second overall, comes eight months after the Carens was launched on February 15 at an introductory price of 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom). According to the new list, Kia has increased price by up to 50,000 depending on variants. Most of the variants have received a price hike of 30,000. The price of the top-end Diesel 6AT Luxury plus 7 seater variant, which was launched at 16.99 lakh, will now cost 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Weeks after its launch, Kia had revised the introductory prices with an increase of up to 70,000 on select variants. With another 50,000 hike, the base price of Carens has now reached almost 10 lakh (ex-showroom). The biggest hike is only for the 1.5 6MT Prestige 7 seater variant, which is one above the base variant 1.5 6MT Premium 7 seater version. The 1.4-litre manual Premium and Prestige variants have received price hike of 10,000 each. They are now priced between 11.30 lakh to 14 lakh (ex-showroom).

Most of the diesel top variants of Carens have received a uniform price hike of 30,000 starting from the Premium manual 7 seater to the top end Luxury Plus automatic 7 seater. The only exception here is the Luxury manual 7 seater which has received a hike of 35,000.

The petrol variants of Carens with the 1.4-litre turbocharged unit have received price hikes between 10,000 and 20,000. While the smaller hike is limited to the lower variants, the Luxury and Luxury Plus variants have received the bigger hike.

Carens is one of the most popular offering from Kia. It is currently its third best-seller after Seltos and Sonet with 5,479 units sold last month. It also has one of the longest waiting period, which goes up to 75 weeks, among all cars sold in India currently. The waiting period of 74-75 weeks is for the Prestige with a 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to a manual gearbox. The lowest waiting period is of 18-19 weeks for the Luxury and Luxury Plus 7 variants with the 1.4-litre turbo engine and a manual gearbox.

Carens is offered with three engine options. The 1.5-litre petrol unit can deliver an output of 115 PS and 144 Nm, while the 1.5-litre diesel engine has a better torque output of 250 Nm. The 1.4-litre turbo petrol unit can churn out 140 PS and 242 Nm of peak torque.

In its long list of rivals, Carens has a direct faceoff against Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari. It also competes against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and XL6 on the one end of the price spectrum and the Innova Crysta from Toyota Motors on the other. Then there are three-row SUVs like MG Hector Plus and Mahindra XUV700 to fend off as well.

First Published Date: 03 Nov 2022, 08:45 AM IST
TAGS: Kia Carens
